It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out Northern Iowa after it lost at Illinois State.
I booted DePaul after it lost to Seton Hall and Providence.
I evicted East Tenn. State after it lost at Furman.
Here's the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (16-1) stays here after beating Detroit Mercy, winning at Portland and beating Pepperdine. Next: Thursday at San Diego and Saturday at Loyola Marymount.
2. Duke (13-1) stays here after beating Boston College and winning at Miami. Next: Wed. at Georgia Tech and Saturday against Wake Forest.
3. Kansas (11-2) stays here after beating West Virginia. Next: Wed. at Iowa State and a huge game Saturday against Baylor.
4. Baylor (11-1) moves up four spots after beating Jackson State and Texas. The teams I had 4-7 on my ballot last week all lost, so Baylor moves up to No. 4. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas Tech and the huge game Sat. at Kansas. Big week.
5. Butler (14-1) moves up five spots after winning at St. John's and beating Creighton. Next: Friday at Providence.
6. San Diego State (15-0) moves up six spots after beating Fresno State and winning at Utah State. Next: Wed. at Wyoming and Sat. against Boise State.
7. West Virginia (11-2) falls two spots after losing at Kansas. Some weeks I might not have moved down a team down two spots after it lost by single digits on the road against my No. 3 team, but I wanted to reward Butler and San Diego State after their good weeks. Next: Monday at Oklahoma State and a big game Saturday against Texas Tech.
8. Auburn (13-0) moves up three spots after winning at Miss. State. Next: Wed. against Vandy and Sat. against Georgia.
9. Oregon (12-3) falls five spots after losing at Colorado and winning at Utah. Next: a big game Thursday against Arizona and a Sat. game with Arizona State.
10. Florida State (13-2) moves up five spots after beating Georgia Tech and winning at Louisville. Next: Wed. at Wake Forest.
11. Villanova (10-3) falls two spots after beating Xavier and losing at Marquette. Next: a big game Tuesday at Creighton and a Saturday game against Georgetown.
12. Kentucky (10-3) moves up four spots after beating Missouri. Next: Tues. at Georgia and Sat. at Alabama.
13. Michigan State (12-3) moves up nine spots after beating Illinois and Michigan. Next: Thurs. against Minnesota and Sunday at Purdue.
14. Louisville (11-3) falls one spot after losing at home to Florida State. Next: Tuesday against Miami and Sat. at Notre Dame.
15. Michigan (10-4) falls one spot after losing at Michigan State. Next: Thursday against Purdue and Sunday at Minnesota.
16. Ohio State (11-3) falls 10 spots after losing at home to Wisconsin. Next: a huge game Tues. at Maryland and a good game Sat. at Indiana.
17. Penn State (12-2) moves up a spot after beating Iowa at the Palestra. Next: Tues. at Rutgers and a good game Sat. against Wisconsin.
18. Dayton (13-2) moves up two spots after beating North Florida and winning at La Salle and St. Joe's. Next: Sat. against UMass.
19. Wichita State (13-1) moves up two spots after beating East Carolina and Mississippi. Next: a huge game Thursday against Memphis and a Sunday visit to UConn.
20. Colorado (12-3) falls one spot after beating Oregon and losing to Oregon State. Next: Sunday against Utah.
21. Memphis (12-2) falls 14 spots after beating Tulane and losing at home to Georgia. Next: the huge game Thursday at Wichita State and a Sunday game at South Florida.
22. Seton Hall (10-4) returns to my ballot here after a four-week absence after winning at DePaul and beating Georgetown. Nice week. Seton Hall has now won four in a row, including a win over Maryland. Next: a good game Wed. at Xavier and a good game Sat. against Marquette.
23. Maryland (12-2) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Indiana. Next: the huge game Tuesday against Ohio State and a huge game Friday at Iowa.
24. Virginia (11-2) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after stifling Virginia Tech. Next: Tuesday at Boston College and Sat. against Syracuse.
25. For this last spot, I looked at Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Arizona. I looked very, very hard at Creighton. But in the end, I decided to leave Iowa (10-4) on my ballot here after the Hawkeyes only lost to Penn State by three points at the Palestra. Next: Tuesday at Nebraska and the huge game Friday against Maryland.
