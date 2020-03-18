The Associated Press will announce its final Top 25 men's basketball poll of the season on Wednesday afternoon, so here is my final ballot.
My final ballot, which I submitted Sunday, is not vastly different from my penultimate ballot because so few Top 25 teams played last week before the coronavirus pandemic caused college basketball to shut down. But BYU's loss in the West Coast Conference semifinals last Monday did cause some shuffling.
Here is the ballot:
1. Kansas (28-3) stays here after an idle week.
2. Gonzaga (31-2) stays here after beating San Francisco in the West Coast Conference semis and beating Saint Mary's in the title game.
3. Dayton (29-2) stays here after an idle week.
4. Florida State (26-5) stays here after an idle week.
5. San Diego State (30-2) stays here after an idle week.
6. Baylor (26-4) stays here after an idle week.
7. Michigan State (22-9) stays here after an idle week.
8. Creighton (24-7) stays here after an idle week. Well, almost an idle week. Creighton did play one half of basketball at the Big East tournament.
9. Villanova (24-7) stays here after an idle week.
10. Oregon (24-7) stays here after an idle week.
11. Kentucky (25-6) stays here after an idle week.
12. Ohio State (21-10) stays here after an idle week.
13. Maryland (24-7) stays here after an idle week.
14. Virginia (23-7) moves up a spot after an idle week because my previous No. 14, BYU, suffered a loss last week.
15. Louisville (24-7) moves up a spot after an idle week.
16. Seton Hall (21-9) moves up a spot after an idle week.
17. Duke (25-6) moves up a spot after an idle week.
18. Wisconsin (21-10) moves up a spot after an idle week.
19. Auburn (25-6) moves up a spot after an idle week.
20. Stephen F. Austin (28-3) moves up a spot after an idle week.
21. East Tennessee State (29-4) moves up a spot after an idle week.
22. BYU (24-8) falls eight spots after losing to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference semifinals last Monday.
23. West Virginia (21-10) stays here after an idle week.
24. Illinois (21-10) stays here after an idle week.
25. Providence (19-12) stays here after an idle week.
