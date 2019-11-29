CHARLOTTESVILLE-- What says the Thanksgiving holiday quite like a major in-state rivalry?
Virginia Tech and Virginia, that's what.
The red-hot Hokies (8-3, 5-2) will look to make it 16 in a row against their top rival, the UVa Cavaliers (8-3, 5-2). On top of the Commonwealth Cup, the ACC Coastal division is up for grabs in this one, with the winner taking on Clemson for the ACC Championship next weekend.
The story all year has been the quarterback play of both Tech's Hendon Hooker, and UVa's Bryce Perkins. Both Perkins and Hooker will look to make a statement today, as both our Tech beat writer Mike Niziolek and UVa beat writer Doug Doughty say.
If you haven't yet, buckle up for this potential classic between the Hokies and Cavaliers.
11:45 a.m.: Uniform update: the Hokies will go with white jersey's and maroon pants and helmets. The Cavs will be wearing all navy.
11:30 a.m.: We're a half hour away from the start of the game, and Scott Stadium is electric. With the loud music and both fanbases already into it, it feels like a playoff game here. That's because it really is.
Both are eyeing the Commonwealth Cup, as well as a chance to take on Clemson next weekend in Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech has owned the Cavs over the last decade plus, winners of 15 straight in the head-to-head matchup.
Can UVa finally crack the Hokies? Well, our Mike Niziolek sets it up for you in his weekly Tech preview.
Who is excited? Because we're excited!
