CHARLOTTE-- For the ACC, it'll come down to No. 3 Clemson and No. 23 Virginia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
We all know about the defending national champion Tigers. If not, they stayed a perfect 12-0 during the regular season (8-0 in conference play) with their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Dabo Swinney. Heading into Saturday's game against UVa, they're a heavy favorite to be crowned ACC champions once again.
Despite the fact that this is new territory for the Cavaliers, do not tell head coach Bronco Mendenhall and his squad that. The Cavs are riding high after an emotional 39-30 win against their top rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.
Can UVa pull off the upset today? Or, will it be Clemson who will hold the conference crown once again?
Stay tuned to find out!
Halftime: No. 3 Clemson 31, No. 23 Virginia 7. Clemson is showing everyone why they're the defending national champions so far in this one.
Trevor Lawrence is having a monster game up to this point, going 12 of 15 for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. Travis Etienne is having a good start on the ground for the Tigers with 10carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins has 7 catches for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Bryce Perkins is having a decent start to the game as well, despite an early interception in the endzone. He's 14 of 24 for 141 yards and a touchdown, with the interception.
Q2, 0:43: Potter's kick to the goal line is returned to the 28 for 28 yards by Milledge. The Cavs will start from there, but baring a miracle or something unexpected we will head to half with the same score.
Q2, 0:49: Lawrence on 3rd and goal from the 7 finds Higgins for another Clemson. Potter's extra point extends Clemson's commanding lead to 31-7 over the Cavaliers.
The drive: 12 plays for 83 yards in 5:29.
Q2, 2:30: Lawrence finds Higgins to the 10 for 12 yards. 1st and goal for Clemson.
Q2, 3:28: Lawrence continues to sling it, finds Diondre Overton for 19 yards. Ball is on the UVa 31.
Q2, 4:04: Lawrence finds Justyn Ross for 20 yards and a 1st down at midfield.
Q2, 5:09: A new set of downs for Clemson at their own 28 after a short rush on 3rd down.
Q2, 6:18: Griffin's 43-yard punt is fair caught at the Clemson 17. The Tigers will have possession from there to begin the drive.
Q2, 6:27: The Cavaliers will punt from their own 40 after the drive stalls following Perkins' 3rd down rush for a 1st down.
Q2, 7:44: Perkins rushes it for 6 yards on 3rd and short for a UVa 1st down. Ball is on the Cavs 38.
Q2, 9:10: Etienne drags a couple of UVa defenders for a 26-yard touchdown. Clemson's offense stays hot, and Potter's converted extra point gives the Tigers a 24-7 lead.
The drive: 4 plays for 68 yards in 1:24.
Potter's kick goes into the endzone for a touchback. 1st down UVa on their own 25.
Q2, 9:32: Tee Higgins makes an incredible catch on the far side for 24 yards. 1st down Clemson on UVa'a 26.
The previous play is under review. It looks like this one will stand.
The call stands. 1st down Clemson.
Q2, 10:12: Etienne rushes it for 14 yards to the Clemson 46 for a 1st down.
Q2, 10:34: Griffin punts it 36 yards to Derion Kendrick, who fumbled the ball but quickly recovered by Clemson at their 28. 1st down Tigers.
Q2, 10:44: UVa will punt from their own 36.
Q2, 12:16: UVa has a new set of downs from their own 35.
Q2, 13:23: This time, Potter gets it from 47 yards. Clemson now leads UVa 17-7. The drive: 8 plays for 53 yards in 2:43.
Potter's kick goes into the endzone as UVa will start on their own 25.
Q2, 13:28: Potter looked the miss a 2nd field goal, but an offside penalty is called against UVa. Let's try 3.
Q2, 13:34: Clemson appeared to call their 1st timeout of the half before Potter looked to miss the long attempt. They will re-kick.
Q2, 14:16: Lawrence is sacked on 3rd and 10 by Noah Taylor to the 35. Clemson will attempt the 52-yard field goal.
Q2, 14:39: Etienne rushes it for 13 yards to the UVa 27 for a 1st down.
End of first quarter: No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 23 Virginia 7. 183 yards of total offense for Clemson and 167 yards by UVa. This is fun!
Q1, 0:02: Lawrence finds Tee Higgins for 38 yards and a 1st down for Clemson. Ball will now be on UVa's 40 as that will conclude the 1st quarter.
Q1, 1:01: Etienne gets a 13-yard rush for a 1st down. Ball is on the 30.
Q1, 1:06: Nash Griffin's punt went down at the 17. A 28 yard punt for Griffin. 1st down Clemson.
Q1, 1:15: The Cavaliers will punt on 4th down from the opposing 44.
Q1, 2:37: Perkins to Billy Kemp for 5 yards and a 1st down at midfield for UVa.
Q1, 4:39: Perkins rushes for 11 yards and a UVa 1st down. Ball is now on Virginia's 36.
Q1, 4:46: Well, that drive went quick.
Lawrence finds a wide open Justyn Ross for 59 yards and a Clemson touchdown. The extra point is good, and Clemson regains the lead. 14-7 Tigers.
The drive: 4 plays for 75 yards in 1:36.
Potter's kick is downed in the endzone for a touchback.
Q1, 5:20: Lawrence's 8-yard rush followed by Travis Etienne's 7-yard run gives Clemson a new set of downs.
Q1, 6:22: Perkins finds a wide open Hasise Dubois for a 22-yard touchdown. Brian Delaney's extra point is good, and we're tied at 7. That was a big response by the Cavs and their offense.
The drive: 12 plays for 78 yards in 4:44. That was only Clemson's 2nd touchdown given up in the 1st quarter all season.
Delaney's kick goes into the endzone and Clemson will start on their own 25.
Q1, 7:38: Perkins keeps it for 5 yards and UVa has a 1st down on the Clemson 27.
Q1, 7:46: Virginia calls their 1st timeout of the half. It'll be 2nd and 5 from the Clemson 32.
Q1, 9:06: Perkins finds Terell Jana for 12 yards on 3rd down. 1st down UVa on the Clemson 37.
Q1, 9:42: Perkins finds Billy Kemp for 15 yards and another 1st down on Clemson's 49.
Q1, 10:09: Perkins finds Dubois for 10 yards and a 1st down for UVa on their own 36.
Q1, 11:06: Seneca Milledge returns the kick off to the 22 for a 22-yard return.
Q1, 11:11: Lawrence finds Tee Higgins on the outside for the touchdown. Potter's extra point is good, and the Tigers quickly lead 7-0. Clemson did not face a 2nd down on that drive as all plays came out of a 1st down.
The drive: 5 plays for 80 yards in 1:34.
Q1, 11:39: Trevor Lawrence rushes it 19 yards to the UVa 19 for a 1st down.
Q1, 12:16: Clemson has quickly gotten the ball to UVa's 49 off a 25-yard rush and a 15-yard facemask penalty called against the Cavs.
Q1, 12:45: On 3rd and long, Perkins throws the ball into the endzone and the pass is intercepted by Nolan Turner of Clemson. 1st down Tigers on their own 20.
It looked as if Perkins tried to throw it away but he didn't get the pass high enough.
Q1, 13:52: Perkins finds Hasise Dubois for 46 yards on the fly route. 1st down UVa on Clemson's 13.
Q1, 14:18: Bryce Perkins gets the 1st down on the 12-yard run. 1st down Cavs on the 41.
Q1, 15:00: B.T Porter kicks it into the endzone. 1st down Cavs on their own 25.
7:40 p.m.: Both the Tigers and Cavaliers are out on the field as we'll kick off in about four minutes.
Clemson has won the coin toss and will defer until the second half. UVa will start with the football.
7:15 p.m.: Fan update: this place is full of Clemson orange.
A big loss today for UVa as wide receiver/kick returner Joe Reed will not play.
7:00 p.m.: Greetings from North Carolina, everyone! It'll be Clemson and UVa who decide who takes home the ACC crown.
Both teams are warming up and the fans are starting to make their way into the stadium. From the looks of it, there is more Clemson orange in the stands over anything.
Both Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Perkins will be obvious players to watch for the Tigers and Cavaliers, but there's talent all over the field, especially offensively.
Heading into Saturday's game, the Tigers have averaged 45.2 points per game. UVa has put up numbers this year as well, putting up an average of 33.7 points per game.
