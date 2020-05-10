Aidan Ryan of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg tweeted Sunday that he has committed to play football for Virginia.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior defensive back tweeted last month that he had received an offer from UVa. He is rated the No. 110 cornerback nationally in the high school graduating class of 2021 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Ryan tweeted last month that his top 10 schools were UVa, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Princeton, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Temple.
He has also tweeted about offers from Yale, Columbia, Penn, Dartmouth, Richmond, William and Mary, Army, Navy, Kent State, Ohio University, Coastal Carolina, Buffalo, UMass and Hawaii, among others.
Ryan broke up 11 passes last season, earning Class 3 all-state second-team honors at defensive back. He also played quarterback and returned kicks. He helped his team make the Region 3B title game.
He won the 55 meters at the Region 3B indoor track and field championships and took second in the long jump at the Class 3 state indoor championships.
