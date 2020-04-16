UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

A development from earlier in the week became official Thursday with Virginia's announcement that Trey Murphy III will be joining the men's basketball team.

Murphy, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged a team-leading 13.7 points for Rice as a sophomore this past season and will have two seasons of eligibility at UVa starting with the 2021-2022 season.

"During this process, the opportunity to join the UVa program under the guidance of coach [Tony] Bennett and his staff was something I found difficult to resist," Murphy said in a UVa release.

"Coach Bennett exhibited the same confidence and belief in me as I do myself."

Murphy, whose father played at East Carolina, went to high school at Cary (N.C.) Academy, where he averaged 24.7 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior.

Murphy had 75 3-pointers for Rice last season, scoring in double figures in 25 of 29 games. He scored 20 or more points in six games

"Trey is a very skilled and versatile player who will join us with two years of college experience already," Bennett said in a statement distributed by the school. "We look forward to having him at UVa for the next several years."

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

