CHARLOTTESVILLE — Rebecca Jarrett and Ashlynn Serepca each scored twice as No. 4 Virginia downed William and Mary 8-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer game on Thursday.

The Cavaliers (7-0) wrapped up a season-opening, seven-game homestand at Klöckner Stadium. Before opening ACC play next Friday at Wake Forest, UVa will first head to Penn State for a nonconference game.

Renee Kohler scored for William and Mary (2-4-1).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ACC schedules announced

The ACC announced its men’s basketball teams’ full schedules for the upcoming season in a prime-time special Thursday night on the ACC Network.

Virginia Tech and Virginia had already announced the opponents and dates for the nonconference portions of their schedules.

The ACC home and road foes for Virginia Tech and UVa in the upcoming season had also previously been announced. But only the dates for the teams’ ACC openers had been previously announced; the rest of the ACC dates were revealed Thursday night.

The defending national champion Cavaliers will open the season with a Nov. 6 game at Syracuse.

The Hokies will begin the Mike Young era on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Clemson.

Both games will be shown on the new ACC Network.

Tech’s last game before the ACC Tournament will also be on the road — at Notre Dame on March 7. The Cavs host Louisville on the same day.

