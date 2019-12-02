Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack was named the winner of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award on Monday.
The award is given annually to the top senior student-athlete in ACC football.
Mack, an education major with a 3.47 GPA, plans to graduate in December after only 3 ½ years of college. He has twice made the ACC all-academic team.
Mack has 69 tackles and 7 ½ sacks for the Coastal Division champion Cavaliers, along with 13 QB hurries. He has forced two fumbles.
He is the first Cavalier to win the Jim Tatum Award since tight end Tom Santi in 2007.
FOOTBALL
Averett’s Ross honored
Averett safety and Bassett graduate Octavius Ross has been named to the All-USA South second team.
Ross had 59 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups this year.
MEN’S SOCCER
Stanford 2, Virginia Tech 1
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Keegan Hughes stuck in a loose ball at the far post after a corner kick in the 80th minute to lift the seventh-seeded and seventh-ranked Cardinal (14-2-4) to a Sweet 16 victory over the 10th-seeded and 23rd-ranked Hokies in the NCAA tournament Sunday night.
Virginia Tech (10-6-3), the No. 10 overall seed in the 48-team tournament, lost in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
After a first half that saw Virginia Tech have a 6-5 edge in shots, including a shot from freshman Daniel Pereira (Northside) that rang off the crossbar, Stanford took the lead in the 54th minute when Derek Waldeck found himself in space on the left side of the area and beat goalie Mathijs Swaneveld to the far right post.
The Hokies drew level in the 68th minute when Camron Lennon picked up a cross from Pereira 20 yards out and beat Stanford goalie Andrew Thomas to the upper right corner.
Thomas had four saves for Stanford, while Swaneveld had two saves for Tech.
Stanford will visit No. 2 overall seed Clemson in the quarterfinals Friday.
The other quarterfinals will be No. 8 seed SMU at No. 1 seed UVa on Friday; UC Santa Barbara at No. 4 seed Wake Forest on Saturday; and No. 6 seed Washington at No. 3 seed Georgetown on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.