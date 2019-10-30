Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack has been named one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The National Football Foundation will name the winner at a Dec. 10 dinner in New York. The winner will have his scholarship increased to $25,000.
Players from all NCAA divisions were considered, based on their football and academic success, leadership and citizenship. Candidates must be a senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2 GPA, and must be a starter or key reserve.
Mack has a 3.47 GPA. The education major is on track to graduate in December after just 3 1/2 years of college. He has 44 tackles and seven sacks this year.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is also one of the finalists.
Ex-UVa standout Micah Kiser won the award two years ago.
Women’s soccer
Wofford 2, VMI 1
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — In a game that was dominated by rain, slush and mud, the Terriers (7-11) got one goal each from Allie Cardew and Cameryn Burke to slide past the Keydets in the opening round of the Southern Conference tournament.
VMI (1-16-2) got its goal from Sierra Brewer to take an early lead in the 19th minute.
The poor field conditions limited the number of shots taken to a total of 16 between the two teams.
Sidney Swoope posted three saves for the Keydets, with the loss ending their season.
Wofford travels to Furman on Sunday.
Washington and Lee 2, Shenandoah 1
LEXINGTON — Lindsay White scored in the 25th minute and Brenna Wehner added a goal in the 39th minute, as the Generals (15-0-2, 8-0-1 ODAC) extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games with a win over the Hornets (11-7, 6-4).
Abby Alexa cut W&L’s lead in half with a goal in the 61st minute but the Blue & White defense allowed only two more shots for the remainder of the game.
The Generals outshot the Hornets 25-8.
Ferrum 1, Roanoke 0
Alex Mattson converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute of play and Taylor Dodson recorded six saves for the visiting Panthers (9-6-2, 5-3-1 ODAC).
Chris Martin made one save for the Maroons (12-5-1, 6-3-1).
Field Hockey
Shenandoah 2, Washington and Lee 1
WINCHESTER — Megan Stevens scored, with an assist by Kelsey Janes, with 42 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Hornets (13-3, 6-1 ODAC) a win over the Generals.
W&L (8-7, 5-2) took the lead in the first period on a goal by Olivia Hewitt, with an assist by Freddie Tobeason, in the 5th minute.
Lauren Tyre tied the score in the 26th minute for Shenandoah.
The Hornets held an 8-6 edge in shots and an 8-2 advantage in corners.
Volleyball
Roanoke def. Hollins 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Lindsey Bailey (James River) knocked down 21 kills, Telia Harris (Salem) added 12 kills and Logan Pasley (Franklin County) dished out 21 assists as the Maroons (13-14, 6-6 ODAC) swept Hollins.
Hollins (13-14, 2-10) was led by Tyler Sesker with eight kills Hannah Piatak with 10 digs and Zoe Brooks with 11 assists.
