Virginia has hired Vin Lananna, a member of the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s hall of fame, as its director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country.
Lananna steered Oregon’s track and field and cross country program from 2005-12, guiding the Ducks to six NCAA team championships. He steered Stanford’s track and field and cross country program from 1992-2003, leading the Cardinal to five NCAA team crowns.
He has been serving as an associate athletic director at Oregon since 2012. He will also have that title at UVa.
BASEBALL
League honors Pulaski
The Appalachian League has named the Pulaski Yankees its organization of the year.
Pulaski led the league in attendance for the fifth straight year. The Yankees, who completed a renovation of Calfee Park, increased their sponsorship revenue and game-day revenue. They also upgraded their promotions.
FISHING
Hawkins wins tournament
HUDDLESTON –Rick Hawkins of Roanoke won the Boater Division at the two-day T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division super tournament on Smith Mountain Lake.
He brought in 10 bass weighing a total of 31 pounds, 10 ounces. He earned $4,682. It was his first career FLW win.
Rick Tilley of Moneta was fourth, while Trevis Towe of Daleville was sixth.
In the Co-Angler Division, Sergio Render of Christiansburg was third and Mark Blankenship of Christiansburg was fourth.
MEN'S GOLF
Ferrum third
WINCHESTER — Ferrum finished third at Shenandoah's Green Turtle Invitational at Winchester Country Club with a two-day total of 42-over 610.
Bridgewater won with a 597. Roanoke was sixth out of 11 teams at 622.
Lance Keiser of Ferrum carded a 146 and tied for fourth, three strokes off the lead, in a field of 78 golfers.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Radford second
WILLIAMSBURG — Radford took second at the William and Mary Fall Invitational, breaking the Radford 54-hole record with a 904.
Boston University won the 10-team event with a 37-over 901.
Radford freshman Jayde Dudley (Hidden Valley) tied for fourth with a 7-over 223 in her college debut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.