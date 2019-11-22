CHARLOTTESVILLE — MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored in the 82nd minute to give unseeded and unranked Washington State a 3-2 win over top-seeded and third-ranked Virginia in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament Friday.
UVa (17-2-3), the No. 1 seed in its 16-team bracket, fell one win short of advancing to at least the Sweet 16 for the 15th straight year.
Diana Ordonez of UVa scored in the 19th minute to tie the game at 1.
Morgan Weaver of the Cougars (14-6-1) scored in the 31st minute, but Meghan McCool of UVa scored in the 53rd minute to tie the game at 2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Princeton 2, UVa 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Julianna Tornetta scored with 4:50 left in the third quarter to give the unseeded and ninth-ranked Tigers a win over third-seeded and fourth-ranked UVa in the NCAA semifinals at Wake Forest.
The Tigers knocked UVa out of the NCAAs for the fourth straight year.
Rachel Robinson of UVa (18-5) scored in the first quarter.
Ali McCarthy of Princeton (16-4) tied the score with 2:38 left in the second quarter.
UVa had a penalty corner with 11.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but both of Cato Geusgens’ shots were blocked. UVa’s Amber Ezechiels corralled the final rebound and got off a shot, but it went wide as time expired.
UVa was seeking to reach the title game for the first time.
The Tigers will meet defending champ North Carolina, a 6-3 winner over Boston College, in Sunday’s final.
CROSS COUNTRY
Generals honored
Washington and Lee sophomore Sara Stephenson has been named both the ODAC women’s runner of the year and the women’s rookie of the year.
Stephenson won the ODAC championship and took second at the NCAA regional meet.
W&L’s Connor Verrett was named the men’s rookie of the year. He took 11th at the ODAC meet.
Brandon Spalding of W&L was named the men’s coach of the year, while W&L’s Michael Dager was chosen the women’s coach of the year. They swept those awards for the third straight year.
Spalding steered the men to the ODAC team title and to a third-place finish at the NCAA regional meet. Dager led the women to the team title at both the ODAC and regional meets.
VOLLEYBALL
Highlanders cited
Radford’s Stephanie Neast (280 kills) made the All-Big South second team, as well as the all-academic team.
Radford’s Mackenzie Meehan (118 kills, 88 blocks) made the all-freshman team.
