CHARLOTTESVILLE — Andreas Ueland scored with 41 seconds left in the first overtime period as the fourth-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team clinched the Coastal Division title with a 2-1 win over North Carolina on Friday.
Daryl Dike of UVa (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ACC) scored in the fifth minute. Patrick Henry graduate Irakoze Donasiyano had the assist.
Raul Aguilera of North Carolina (7-7-3, 3-5) tied the score in the 78th minute.
Second-seeded UVa will have a first-round bye in the ACC tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 22 Virginia Tech 2, Duke 1
DURHAM, N.C. — Kristo Strickler scored in the 63rd minute to give the Hokies an ACC win.
Northside graduate Daniel Pereira had the assist on the winning goal.
Pereira had scored in the 32nd minute to give Tech (8-5-2, 2-4-2) a 1-0 lead.
Daniele Proch of Duke (7-8-2, 2-5-1) scored in the 45th minute to tie the game.
The 11th-seeded Hokies will visit Louisville in Wednesday’s first round of the ACC tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hokies left out
of ACC tournament
Top-ranked Virginia wound up with the No. 3 seed for the ACC tournament, while Virginia Tech failed to make the eight-team field.
The Hokies (12-4-2, 4-4-2) tied Notre Dame (10-6-2, 4-4-2) for eighth place out of 14 teams, but the Fighting Irish earned the No. 8 seed based on the third tiebreaker — goal differential. The teams did not meet this year.
UVa (14-0-3, 6-0-3) will host sixth-seeded Duke (8-2-7, 3-1-6) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Sunday.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 Virginia 3, No. 20 Wake Forest 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cato Geusgens scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (15-3, 4-2) to an ACC win over the Demon Deacons (8-10, 0-6).
VOLLEYBALL
No. 9 Berry 3, W&L 0
ATLANTA — Emily Hancock had 10 kills and 15 digs to lead Berry (22-4) to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Generals (23-7) at the Emory National Invitational.
Roanoke 3, Southern Virginia 2
BUENA VISTA — James River graduate Linsey Bailey had 16 kills to lead the Maroons (14-14) to a 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 16-14 win
over the Knights (15-12).
