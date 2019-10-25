BLACKSBURG — Nathaniel Crofts and Daryl Dike scored to lead the sixth-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over No. 25 Virginia Tech on Friday night.
UVa improved to 32-2-5 in the series, including 10-0-5 in the last 15 meetings. The Hokies have not beaten UVa since 2005.
Crofts scored in the 33rd minute for UVa (13-1-1, 5-1-1 ACC). Dike scored in the 55th minute.
UVa’s Colin Shutler had five saves en route to his 12th shutout of the year.
Mathijs Swaneveld had two saves for the Hokies (7-4-2, 1-4-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VMI 0, ETSU 0, 2OT
LEXINGTON — Sidney Swoope had seven saves for the Keydets (1-14-2, 0-7-1 Southern Conference) in a double-overtime draw with East Tennessee State.
Tess Mrozek had seven saves for ETSU (5-9-4, 1-5-2).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Radford 3, USC Upstate 0
RADFORD — Stephanie Neast had 12 kills to lead the Highlanders (7-13, 3-5 Big South) to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-9 win over the Spartans (6-14, 2-5).
Duke 3, Virginia Tech 1
DURHAM, N.C. — Gracie Johnson had 14 kills and 16 digs to lead the Blue Devils (9-13, 3-7 ACC) to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17 win over the Hokies.
Kaity Smith had 14 kills and 14 digs for the Hokies (8-14, 1-8).
Louisville 3, UVa 0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Claire Chaussee had 10 kills to lead the Cardinals (15-4, 8-1 ACC) to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 win over the Cavaliers.
Sarah Billiard had nine kills for UVa (9-13, 1-8).
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 1,
Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Alexis Jones scored in the second quarter to give the Vixens (6-7) the win over the Panthers (2-14).
