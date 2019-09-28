SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Joe Bell scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to give third-ranked Virginia a 1-0 men’s soccer win over No. 21 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Colin Shutler posted two saves for UVa (8-0, 3-0 ACC).

Notre Dame fell to 4-3-1, 0-3.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 4 W&L 3, Transylvania 0

LEXINGTON — Oliver Dolberg, Harry Pinkerton and Erik Recke scored in the second half to give the Generals (7-1-2) the win over the Pioneers (3-5).

Campbell 2, Radford 1, OT

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jacquel Thibaut scored the second of his two goals 2:31 into the first overtime period to give the Camels (6-2-1, 1-0) a win over Radford (1-5-2, 0-1).

Victor Valls of the Highlanders had tied the score in the 62nd minute.

Lynchburg 0, Roanoke 0, 2 OT

Kyle Gallagher made six saves for the Hornets (3-3-3, 0-0-1 ODAC) and Zach Behe stopped five shots for the host Maroons (7-0-2, 0-0-1) in the teams’ draw.

Salisbury 2, SVU 1

BUENA VISTA — Cullen Myers scored in the 53rd minute to lift the Sea Gulls (6-2-1, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) over Southern Virginia (2-8, 0-1).

Nick Francis of SVU had tied the score in the 20th minute.

Howard 4, VMI 2

LEXINGTON — Andres Gomez and Duncan Dunkwu each scored twice for the Bison (2-5-1) in their win over the Keydets (0-8)

The match was called in the 80th minute due to bad weather.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Radford 2, Presbyterian 1

RADFORD — Gabi Paupst scored her second goal of the second half in the 77th minute to give the Highlanders (8-2, 2-0 Big South) a win over the Blue Hose (3-7, 2-1).

Paupst had tied the score in the 47th minute.

W&L 3, Lynchburg 0

LEXINGTON — Laney Smith, Sophia Roche and Lindsay White scored to give the Generals (8-0-1, 1-0 ODAC) their first win over the Hornets (4-3-1, 0-1) since 2016.

It was W&L’s first home win in the series since 2009.

Roanoke 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0

Hailey Davis scored in the first half to help the host Maroons (7-2-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) beat the Marlins (4-2-2, 0-1).

Chris Martin (Blacksburg) recorded five saves for Roanoke.

Salisbury 3, SVU 1

BUENA VISTA — Brooke Rossiter, Liliana Caceres and Autumn Dougherty scored to give the Sea Gulls (5-2-2, 1-0 CAC) a win over the Knights (2-7-1, 0-1).

Volleyball

SVU 3, Salisbury 0

BUENA VISTA — Courtney Singleton had 10 kills to lead the Knights (11-4, 1-0 CAC) to a 25-22, 27-25, 25-13 win over the Sea Gulls (11-4, 0-1).

W&L splits

BRIDGEWATER — W&L (13-4, 3-2 ODAC) split two matches, falling to Bridgewater 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 and topping Ferrum 25-10, 25-12, 25-6.

Brynne Gould of W&L had 12 kills against the Eagles (17-1, 6-0 ODAC).

Maggie McSwain knocked down 10 kills against the Panthers (3-11, 0-5). Ferrum’s Layura Henley (George Wythe) had 14 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 1, No. 11 Montclair St. 0

MANHEIM, Pa. — Stella Noels scored early in the fourth quarter to give the Generals (3-5) the upset win over the Red Hawks (6-3).

W&L outshot the Red Hawks 16-1.

Bryn Athyn 2, SVU 1

BRYN ATHYN, Pa. — Lexie Dubois scored two goals to lift the Lions (1-5) to a win.

Southern Virginia (0-8) tied the game in the third quarter when Mariely Aquin scored the program’s first-ever goal. But Dubois netted her second goal 37 seconds later.

Wash. & Jefferson 2, Ferrum 0

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Lina Crowley and Lindsey Diggan scored to give the Presidents (3-4) the win over the Panthers (2-6).

