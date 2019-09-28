SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Joe Bell scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to give third-ranked Virginia a 1-0 men’s soccer win over No. 21 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Colin Shutler posted two saves for UVa (8-0, 3-0 ACC).
Notre Dame fell to 4-3-1, 0-3.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 4 W&L 3, Transylvania 0
LEXINGTON — Oliver Dolberg, Harry Pinkerton and Erik Recke scored in the second half to give the Generals (7-1-2) the win over the Pioneers (3-5).
Campbell 2, Radford 1, OT
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jacquel Thibaut scored the second of his two goals 2:31 into the first overtime period to give the Camels (6-2-1, 1-0) a win over Radford (1-5-2, 0-1).
Victor Valls of the Highlanders had tied the score in the 62nd minute.
Lynchburg 0, Roanoke 0, 2 OT
Kyle Gallagher made six saves for the Hornets (3-3-3, 0-0-1 ODAC) and Zach Behe stopped five shots for the host Maroons (7-0-2, 0-0-1) in the teams’ draw.
Salisbury 2, SVU 1
BUENA VISTA — Cullen Myers scored in the 53rd minute to lift the Sea Gulls (6-2-1, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) over Southern Virginia (2-8, 0-1).
Nick Francis of SVU had tied the score in the 20th minute.
Howard 4, VMI 2
LEXINGTON — Andres Gomez and Duncan Dunkwu each scored twice for the Bison (2-5-1) in their win over the Keydets (0-8)
The match was called in the 80th minute due to bad weather.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Radford 2, Presbyterian 1
RADFORD — Gabi Paupst scored her second goal of the second half in the 77th minute to give the Highlanders (8-2, 2-0 Big South) a win over the Blue Hose (3-7, 2-1).
Paupst had tied the score in the 47th minute.
W&L 3, Lynchburg 0
LEXINGTON — Laney Smith, Sophia Roche and Lindsay White scored to give the Generals (8-0-1, 1-0 ODAC) their first win over the Hornets (4-3-1, 0-1) since 2016.
It was W&L’s first home win in the series since 2009.
Roanoke 1, Virginia Wesleyan 0
Hailey Davis scored in the first half to help the host Maroons (7-2-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) beat the Marlins (4-2-2, 0-1).
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) recorded five saves for Roanoke.
Salisbury 3, SVU 1
BUENA VISTA — Brooke Rossiter, Liliana Caceres and Autumn Dougherty scored to give the Sea Gulls (5-2-2, 1-0 CAC) a win over the Knights (2-7-1, 0-1).
Volleyball
SVU 3, Salisbury 0
BUENA VISTA — Courtney Singleton had 10 kills to lead the Knights (11-4, 1-0 CAC) to a 25-22, 27-25, 25-13 win over the Sea Gulls (11-4, 0-1).
W&L splits
BRIDGEWATER — W&L (13-4, 3-2 ODAC) split two matches, falling to Bridgewater 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 and topping Ferrum 25-10, 25-12, 25-6.
Brynne Gould of W&L had 12 kills against the Eagles (17-1, 6-0 ODAC).
Maggie McSwain knocked down 10 kills against the Panthers (3-11, 0-5). Ferrum’s Layura Henley (George Wythe) had 14 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 1, No. 11 Montclair St. 0
MANHEIM, Pa. — Stella Noels scored early in the fourth quarter to give the Generals (3-5) the upset win over the Red Hawks (6-3).
W&L outshot the Red Hawks 16-1.
Bryn Athyn 2, SVU 1
BRYN ATHYN, Pa. — Lexie Dubois scored two goals to lift the Lions (1-5) to a win.
Southern Virginia (0-8) tied the game in the third quarter when Mariely Aquin scored the program’s first-ever goal. But Dubois netted her second goal 37 seconds later.
Wash. & Jefferson 2, Ferrum 0
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Lina Crowley and Lindsey Diggan scored to give the Presidents (3-4) the win over the Panthers (2-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.