CHARLOTTESVILLE — Daryl Dike and Spencer Patton scored to give the top-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team a 2-0 win over No. 24 Louisville on Friday night.
Dike scored in the second minute and Patton added a goal in the 71st minute for the Cavaliers (10-0, 4-0 ACC).
Irakoze Donasiyano (Patrick Henry) had an assist.
Colin Shutler recorded four saves for UVa.
Jake Gelnovatch, the son of UVa men’s soccer coach George Gelnovatch, had six saves for the Cardinals (5-3-2, 1-2-1). It was the second time in three seasons that Jake Gelnovatch has played against his father’s team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke 1, Shenandoah 0, OT
WINCHESTER — Ellie Schad scored less than two minutes into overtime to give the Maroons (8-2-1, 2-0-1 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (7-4, 2-1).
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) had seven saves for the Maroons, while Emilie Smith had three saves for the Hornets.
Wofford 2, VMI 1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Dani Segovia and Katie Gilligan scored in the first eight minutes to give the Terriers (4-7, 1-2) a Southern Conference win over the Keydets (1-10-1, 0-3).
Maria Vargas scored in the 87th minute for VMI. Teammate Noelle Heilpern had four saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 17 BC 1,
No. 8 Virginia 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Fusine Govaert scored with six seconds left in the first quarter to give the Eagles (5-5, 2-1) an ACC win over the Cavaliers (8-3, 1-2).
Sarah Dwyer had three saves for Boston College, while Lauren Hausheer had two saves for UVa.
Sweet Briar 1, Southern Virginia 0
SWEET BRIAR — Rae Rae Dillon scored early in the second quarter to give the Vixens (3-7) a win over the Knights (0-10).
Rosemary Austin had one save for Sweet Briar, while Kyla Nase had three saves for Southern Virginia.
