CHARLOTTESVILLE — Claire Constant scored twice, while Anna Sumpter and Diana Ordonez each added a goal and two assists as the ninth-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team opened its season with a 7-0 win over the visiting UC-Irvine Anteaters.
Alexa Spaanstra and Rebecca Jarrett scored goals 1:35 apart in the first 13 minues of the match, and Meghan McCool added a goal in the 22nd minute to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead at the break.
Constant scored in the 75th and 87th minutes, while Sumpter tallied in the 59th and Ordonez in the 83rd.
Maddie Newsom and Glo Hinojosa combined for six saves for UC-Irvine.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Radford 3, Appalachian State 0
RADFORD — Gabi Paupst scored twice in the first half as the Highlanders tallied all their goals in the first 36 minutes en route to a season-opening victory over the visiting Mountaineers.
Nicole Ray got Radford on the board in the 22nd minute, while Paupst netted the first of her two goals just 74 seconds later.
Paupst added her second tally with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.
Courtenay Kaplan and Lexi Dean each made three saves for the Highlanders, while Kerry Eagleston made two saves for Appalachian State.