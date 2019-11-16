CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sydney Zandi and Ashlynn Serepca scored first-half goals and Alissa Gorzac added a second half goal as No. 3 Virginia beat Radford 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA soccer tournament.
Virginia (17-1-1) dominated the game, outshooting Radford 34-5 and held a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Keepers Courtenay Kaplan and Lexi Dean split time for the Highlanders (16-6), posting seven saves each.
HOCKEY
Marksmen top Dawgs
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Luke Stork scored a pair of goals in a wild second period as the Fayetteville Marksmen skated to a 4-3 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Crown Coliseum on Saturday evening.
Roanoke goalie Stephen Klein stopped two penalty shots in the game, the first one just two minutes in.
Colton Walter had two goals for Roanoke, and Stephen Klein also scored.
MEN'S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 1, N.C. Wesleyan 0
LEXINGTON — Oliver Dolberg headed in a goal in the 81st minute, with an assist by John Peterson, and the Generals (16-2-3) picked up a win over the Bishops (16-3-2) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Over the final 9 minutes of play, the W&L defense did not allow a shot from Wesleyan.
The Generals host the Gettysburg Bullets at 1 p.m. Sunday, in second-round play.
Roanoke eliminated in NCAA tourney opener in shootout
NEWPORT NEWS — Roanoke College (14-3-3) fell to the Swarthmore Garnet (12-3-3) in a shootout in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament played at Christopher Newport.
The match ended after overtime locked up at 2-2.
Luca Kuttel scored an unassisted goal in the 39th minute and Liam Camilleri, with an assist by Tim Leuenberger, scored in the 84th minute to force overtime.
After two scoreless overtime periods, the match went to penalty kicks where Swarthmore won 4-2.
Zach Behe recorded three saves for the Maroons who were outshot 17-10.
CROSS COUNTRY
W&L women win NCAA regional
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Washington and Lee women’s cross country team won the NCAA South/Southeast Regional meet, earning a bid to the Division III national championships for the first time.
The 18th-ranked Generals claimed their first regional title with 36 points. Emory was second out of 33 teams with 85 points. The top two teams earned automatic bids to next weekend’s national championships in Kentucky.
Southern Virginia was 12th and Roanoke 18th.
W&L becomes only the second ODAC women’s team to ever make the national meet; Lynchburg did so in 1998.
W&L’s Sara Stephenson finished second on the 6K course (21:37.5), with W&L’s Katie Harris third (21;39.4), W&L’s Katie Bearup eighth (21:56.5), W&L’s Julia Moody 12th (22:09.5) and W&L’s Avery Schiffman 16th (22:30.8).
On the men’s side, W&L took third out of 36 teams. The Generals will learn Sunday if they will get an at-large bid.
Southern Virginia was 15th and Roanoke 19th.
Southern Virginia’s Michael Myers took sixth on the 8K course (25:16.1), with W&L’s Daniel Cope 12th (25;33.3), W&L’s Drew Woodfolk 21st (25:49.5) W&L’s Ethan Bernstein 23rd (25:53.7), W&L’s Freddie Marx 26th (25:55.9) and W&L’s Austin Kinne 33rd (26:09.2).
Virginia Tech’s Freix gets NCAA bid
Sara Freix of Virginia Tech received an individual bid Saturday to the NCAA Division I national championships.
The UVa and Tech men’s teams had earned automatic bids at Friday’s regional meet. The Tech women’s squad had hoped to get an at-large team bid Saturday but did not get one.
