GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia won the team title at the ACC women’s swimming and diving championships, which concluded Saturday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
UVa recorded the best score in meet history with 1,492.5 points. UVa claimed its 16th crown, tying North Carolina for the most in the history of the meet.
Virginia Tech finished eighth.
UVa’s Paige Madden was named the most valuable swimmer of the meet. She won three individual titles at the four-day meet and was also part of two winning relay teams.
Madden won the 1,650-yard freestyle Saturday night (15:50.38).
Also Saturday night, Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of North Carolina State won the 200 backstroke (1:50.79) for the second straight year, with UVa’s Emma Seiberlich third.
In other Saturday action, UVa’s Morgan Hill won the 100 freestyle (47.47). The UVa team of Katherine Douglass, Alexa Cuomo, Madden and Hill won the 400 freestyle relay.
UVa’s Margaret Nelson took second in the 200 breaststroke, with Douglass third. UVa’s Abigail Richter was second in the 200 butterfly.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bingham, Havea win CAC titles
NEWPORT NEWS — Southern Virginia’s Murray Bingham won the 800 meters with a meet-record time of 1:53.90 at the Capital Athletic Conference indoor championships, which concluded Saturday.
The quartet of Caden Eskelsen, Daniel de la Cruz, Joseph Morphonios and Bingham won the distance medley relay with a meet-record time of 10:32.13.
Mesi Havea won the women’s weight throw (16.04 meters), with Kanani Lasike second. Havea took second in the shot put. Abigail Kinoshita was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
SVU was last in the men’s and women’s team standings.
UVa record broken
BLACKSBURG — Brenton Foster broke the UVa record in the men’s high jump at the Virginia Tech Challenge on Saturday with a winning jump of 7 feet, 5 inches.
He had shared the old mark of 7-3 with former NFL star Herman Moore.
W&L records fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — W&L freshman Darcy Creed broke the school record in the women’s shot put with a heave of 37 feet, 1¼ inches at the JDL DMR Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
W&L’s Joe O’Connor broke his own school mark in the pole vault with a second-place vault of 15 feet, 9 inches.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech 3, Louisiana 0
LAFAYETTE, La. — Ian Seymour allowed two hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts to give the Hokies the win in the rubber game of the weekend series with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Carson Taylor, Carson Jones and Reagan Teegarden each drove in a run for Virginia Tech (3-3).
Julian Brock had three of the six hits for Louisiana (2-6) in the game.
Virginia 12, Bucknell 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Zack Gelof and Chris Newell each drove in a pair of runs and the Cavaliers took advantage of three Bison errors in claiming the final game of the four-game weekend series.
Virginia (5-3) held a 6-3 lead after five innings before plating six runs in the bottom of the sixth to salt the game away.
John Paul Bell and Jake Wortman each had an RBI for Bucknell (2-6).
Lafayette 4, VMI 2
LEXINGTON — Trey Durrah singled, homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Leopards scored twice in the eighth inning to earn the come-from-behind win over the Keydets in the rubber game of the weekend series.
Mark Glover and Justin Johnson also drove in runs for Lafayette (2-4).
Jordan Ebersole gave VMI (2-5) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer.
Mercer 7, Radford 6
MACON, Ga. — A bases-loaded hit batter and a two-run single from Jordan Ammons accounted for the three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning that lifted the Bears past the Highlanders and a sweep of the weekend series.
Colby Higgerson drove in three runs and J.D. Mundy (Northside) hit a solo homer for Radford (3-4). R.J. Yeager, Brandon Michie and Ammons each drove in two runs for Mercer (8-0).
Ferrum 16, Alfred State 6
FERRUM — Tim Ortega drove in three runs and three others added two RBIs each as the Panthers downed the Pioneers.
Ortega, along with Kyle Anstice and Josh Greenway (North Cross) hit home runs for Ferrum (6-3) in the 15-hit attack.
Colin Johnson and Samuel Dickerson each drove in a pair of runs for Alfred State (3-3).
SOFTBALL
Hokies sweep pair of games
CHARLESTON, S.C. — After a pair of wins on Saturday, the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team again took two wins on Sunday at the Charleston Classic. Tech downed Bradley by a 9-1 score before taking down North Carolina A&T 16-0 in five innings.
Jayme Bailey homered and drove in four runs for the Hokies in the game against the Braves, while the hitting stars against the Aggies were Kelsey Bennett, who tripled, homered and drove in five runs, and Meredith Slaw with four RBIs.
Cavs split final day of Classic
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Virginia softball team split a pair of games on the final day of the Wings, Etc. Classic. In the opener, the Cavaliers got two RBIs each from Katie Goldberg, Donna Friedman and Kate Covington in a 9-2 win over Tennessee Tech. Aly Rayle tossed 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief to earn the win.
The nightcap saw USC Upstate claim a 6-2 win via a two-run homer from Max Barnes and RBI singles from Mallie Brown and Alyssa Oakes, and an RBI double from Tiffany Domingue.
The Roanoke Times
