CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nathaniel Crofts scored in the 25th minute with assists from Robin Afamefuna and Daniel Steedman and No. 2 ranked and second seeded UVa (16-1-1) held on to beat top seventh ranked and third seeded Wake Forest (13-5-2) 1-0 in the ACC tournament semifinal round Wednesday.
The Cavs’ defense held the Deacs to five shots for the game and only one save was necessary by UVa goalie Colin Shutler in recording its 13th shut out of the season, the most in the country.
Virginia will face top ranked Clemson, a 1-0 winner over Pitt, for the championship at noon Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hokies, Cavs honored
Patrick Henry graduate Irakoze Donasiyano of UVa made the All-ACC third team, while Northside graduate Daniel Pereira of Virginia Tech made the league’s all-freshman team.
Donasiyano, one of a school-record seven Cavaliers to make the first, second or third teams, entered Wednesday with four goals and three assists. Pereira has five goals and three assists.
UVa’s Joe Bell (three goals, four assists) is the midfielder of the year. He’s also been called up to the New Zealand national team.
Bell was joined on the first team by UVa’s Colin Shutler (44 saves).
Virginia Tech’s Kristo Strickler (nine goals, three assists) made second team, as did UVa’s Daryl Dike (seven goals, seven assists) and Henry Kessler (one goal).
Other UVa third-teamers are Robin Afamefuna (one goal, one assist) and Andreas Ueland (one goal). Ueland joined Pereira on the all-freshman team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Generals, Maroons earn ODAC honors
Roanoke goalkeeper Chris Martin, a Blacksburg graduate with 75 saves, made the All-ODAC first team for the third straight year.
Washington and Lee’s Lindsay White (nine goals, two assists), Erin Hoeh (three goals, one assist) and Emily Roche (three assists) also made the first team. A school-record-tying nine Generals made the first, second or third teams.
The second team included W&L’s Emily Leding (four goals, four assists), Kristen Castle (two goals, three assists), Brenna Wehner (one goal) and Grace Coombs (38 saves) and Roanoke’s Lucy Perry (three goals, two assists) and Eliza Ryan.
The third team included W&L’s Elle Prillaman, a Patrick Henry graduate with one goal and one assist, and Laney Smith (four goals); Roanoke’s Hailey Davis (eight goals, three assists), Kathryn Van Orden (five goals, one assist) and Ellie Schad (seven goals); and Ferrum’s Casey Raggett (nine goals, one assist).
BASEBALL
Appy hall of fame
to welcome Hagan
David Hagan, who heads the ownership group of the Pulaski Yankees and Calfee Park, has been elected to the Appalachian League hall of fame.
Hagan and the Shelor Automotive Group bought the Pulaski team and the ballpark in 2014 and have poured millions into the ballpark, team and the players’ hotel.
Pulaski recently won Minor League Baseball’s top honor, the John H. Johnson President’s Award. The team led the league in attendance for the fifth straight year.
Hagan is among 13 members of the hall’s second class, including former Danville Braves star Andruw Jones.
Men’s lacrosse
Former UVa coach Adams, 91, dies
Jim “Ace” Adams, who took over a fading Virginia men’s lacrosse program in 1978 and helped return the Cavaliers to national prominence, died Sunday in Charlottesville.
Adams, 91, was a standout player at Johns Hopkins before coaching at Army, Pennsylvania and Virginia. When he retired at the end of the 1992 season, he had accumulated a record 284 Division I victories.
“The lacrosse world lost an icon this week with the passing of Jim ‘Ace’ Adams,” said his successor at UVa, Dom Starsia.
“Coach Adams’ impact on UVA lacrosse has been profound, lasting much longer than the 15 years he coached here in Charlottesville,” current Cavs coach Lars Tiffany said in a UVa release.
At the time of his retirement, Adams held the record for ACC victories with 137 and had led UVa to five conference titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.