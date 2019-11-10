MATTHEWS, N.C. — Nelia Perez scored off of a through ball from Gabi Paupst in the 81st minute to give third-seeded Radford the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb in the Big South women’s soccer tournament final on Sunday.
It’s a repeat title for the Highlanders (16-5), who clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament with the victory.
The Bulldogs (10-11-1) took a 1-0 lead to the halftime break, as Jada Newton avoided a Radford defender and beat Courtenay Kaplan. The Highlanders evened the score at the hour mark when Lily McLane launched a rocket free kick from 35 yards into the top left corner of the goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tar Heels edge Cavs in OT for ACC crown
CARY, N.C. — Alessia Russo scored in the 102nd minute to lift top-seeded North Carolina (19-1-1) to a 2-1 overtime victory over third-seeded Virginia (16-1-3) in the ACC tournament championship match at WakeMed Park.
Maycee Bell put the Tar Heels ahead in the sixth minute, heading home a Lotte Wubbe-Moy corner kick. The Cavaliers drew level in the 68th minute when Diana Ordonez got on the end of a loose ball after a free kick and scored on North Carolina goalie Claudia Dickey
.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hokies fall to Wake in penalty shootout
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s James Kasak and Daniel Pereira (Northside) scored four minutes apart in the second half to tie the match, but Kasak was denied in the seventh round of the penalty-kick shootout that sent Wake Forest to the ACC tournament semifinals with a 6-5 win in the shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Wake Forest (14-3-1) got second-half goals from Joey DeZart and Kyle Holcomb.
The Hokies (9-6-2) rallied with two goals in the last 12 minutes of the game.
In the shootout, Tech’s first four shooters scored. However, the Deacons’ substitute goalie Dominic Peters saved Kristo Strickler’s the fifth attempt to keep the shootout going. Machop Chol scored in the seventh round for Wake.
Virginia 2, Syracuse 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Joe Bell and Nathaniel Crofts scored goals seven minutes apart in the first half and the Cavaliers survived a late Orange rally to advance to the ACC tournament semis.
Daryl Dike drew a foul in the penalty box in the 11th minute and Bell converted from the penalty spot for the third time this season to give Virginia (15-1-1) a 1-0 lead
.
Syracuse (7-6-5) got back into the game when Luther Archimede scored off of a corner kick.
Gardner-Webb 2, Radford 1
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Simen Olsen and Hendrik Kortgodde scored goals and Oskar Wang notched a pair of assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-7-2) in the Big South tourney semis.
Radford (5-11-2) got a goal from Octavio Ocampo, but failed to find the equalizer.
