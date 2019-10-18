CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Pittsburgh men’s soccer team beat No. 1 Virginia 2-0 on Friday, handing UVa its first loss of the season.
Braden Kline scored in the 21st minute, with Alexander Dexter adding a goal in the 60th minute.
Johan Penaranda had four saves for the Panthers (7-5-2, 3-2-1 ACC), while Colin Shutler had two saves for UVa (11-1-1, 4-1-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2,
Notre Dame 1
BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz scored in the 80th minute to give the Hokies an ACC win.
Northside graduate Daniel Pereira had the assist on the winning goal.
The Hokies (7-3-2, 1-3-2) beat the Fighting Irish (7-5-1, 1-5) for the third straight year.
Tech’s Jon Ingason tied the game on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.
Mathijs Swaneveld had two saves for the Hokies.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 1,
Wake Forest 0
BLACKSBURG — Grace Sklopan scored in the 60th minute to give the Hokies (10-3-2, 2-3-2 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (5-6-4, 0-4-3).
Mandy McGlynn recorded her 31st career shutout.
Chattanooga 1, VMI 0
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bailey Gale scored in the 20th minute to give the Mocs (9-4-3, 4-2-1 Southern Conference) their first win over the Keydets (1-13-1, 0-6) in the eight-game history of the series.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 7 UVa 3,
No. 4 Duke 2, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels scored 1:26 into overtime to give the Cavaliers (12-3, 3-2) an ACC win over the Blue Devils (10-4, 1-3).
Cato Geusgens of UVa scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 1.
Anzel Viljoen of UVa scored with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Hollins 3,
Mid-Atl. Christian 0
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Hollins (13-11) swept Mid-Atlantic Christian (2-15) to break the school record for most wins in a season.
Hollins won 25-17, 25-9, 25-17.
Hannah Piatak had 13 digs for Hollins.
Radford 3, Gardner-Webb 0
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Hailey Flowers and Esmadar Tavares had 12 kills apiece to lead the Highlanders (6-12, 2-4 Big South) to a 26-24, 25-17, 25-21 win over the Bulldogs (2-15, 0-6).
