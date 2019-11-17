COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 11th-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team claimed six of the 10 bouts, including a victory by 149-pounder Brent Moore by pinfall over eighth-ranked Sammy Sasso, to upset third-ranked Ohio State 21-15 on Sunday.
The win marked the Hokies’ first-ever dual win over a top-three opponent.
Ohio State was the runner-up at the 2019 NCAA championships.
Tech’s No. 13-ranked Collin Gerardi opened the match at 133 pounds with a 7-1 decision over 14th-ranked Quinn Kinner.
After Mitch Moore lost by major decision at 141, Brent Moore closed out Sasso in 76 seconds.
B.C. LaPrade (157), Cody Hughes (174) and Hunter Bolen (184) also recorded wins. Joey Prata sealed the win with a 5-2 victory at 125 over 20th-ranked Malik Heinselman in the final bout of the day.
In arguably the marquee matchup of the afternoon, Tech’s fourth-ranked 165-pounder, David McFadden ,dropped a 5-4 decision to Ohio State’s 14th-ranked Ethan Smith.
Results
133 — Collin Gerardi (VT) dec. Quinn Kinner 7-1
141 — Luke Pletcher (OSU) md. Mitch Moore 13-5
149 — Brent Moore (VT) p. Sammy Sasso 1:16
157 — B.C. LaPrade (VT) dec. Elijah Cleary 3-1
165 — Ethan Smith (OSU) dec. David McFadden 5-4
174 — Cody Hughes (VT) dec. Rocky Jordan 6-3
184 — Hunter Bolen (VT) dec. Zach Steiner 8-1
197 — Kollin Moore (OSU) TF Stanley Smeltzer 24-9
285 — Chase Singletary (OSU) dec. John Borst 4-2
125 — Joey Prata (VT) dec. #20 Malik Heinselman 5-2
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia 1, Maryland 0, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Annie McDonough deflected home a Rachel Robinson shot at the 5:28 mark of overtime to lift the fourth-ranked and third-seeded Cavaliers past the third-ranked Terrapins in an NCAA quarterfinal. The win marks the fifth time that Virginia (18-4) has advanced to the NCAA semifinals and its first appearance since the 2010 season.
Maryland (17-4), which was outshot 12-2, got a career-high 11 saves from goalkeeper Noelle Frost.
Virginia will face ninth-ranked and unseeded Princeton in a national semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Men’s soccer
Wash. and Lee 3, Gettysburg 2
LEXINGTON — The Generals scored the final three goals of the match to down the Bullets for a second-round win and advance to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Gettysburg (12-8-1) got on the board first via an own-goal in the 24th minute, followed five minutes later by a tally from Jack Carroll.
Washington and Lee (17-2-3) began the comeback in the 40th minute when Victor Ndhlovu found Harry Pinkerton inside the area, who promptly finished past Bullets goalie Thomas Keane.
In the second half, Harris Salom (Blacksburg) was fed a through ball between two defenders by Oliver Dolberg before rifling a shot home from just outside the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute.
The game-winner also involved Salom as he tried to center a pass to Connor Wharton in the area, but a Gettysburg defender turned the pass into the visitors’ own net for an own-goal in the 74th minute.
Volleyball
Regular season
Clemson def. Virginia 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.