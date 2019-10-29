PRINCETON, N.J. — Two surrendered goals in the last 22 minutes were costly for the No. 22 Virginia Tech men’s soccer team, which fell to host Princeton 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Tigers (10-3-1) drew level on a goal from Walker Gillespie in the 68th minute and took the lead for good when Tech’s Jakob Bluemler committed a foul in the box and Danny Hampton hammered home the subsequent penalty kick.
Princeton scored in the seventh minute when Richard Wolf got his head on a corner kick from Cole Morokhovich.
Virginia Tech (7-5-2) tied the game in the 40th minute on a free kick from Jon Ingason, then took the lead in the 53rd minute when Jacob Labovitz connected on a cross from Daniel Pereira (Northside).
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 13 Washington and Lee 5, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Samuel Bass recorded a goal and two assists and Harry Pinkerton and John Peterson each added a goal and an assist for the Generals in their comfortable win over the Royals (5-14, 0-8).
Bass’ goal at the 54-second mark staked Washington and Lee (12-2-3, 6-1-1) to a 1-0 lead.
Victor Ndhlovu added a goal in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 Generals at the break.
Tyler Smith, Pinkerton and Peterson added second-half goals to account for the final margin.
The Generals are seeded second in the ODAC Tournament and will host Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday.
Eastern Mennonite did not qualify for the postseason tournament.
No. 18 Roanoke 9, Emory & Henry 1
Tim Leuenberger netted three goals and Liam Camilleri and Atticus Cooke added two goals each as the Maroons (13-1-3, 5-1-2) rode a 7-0 halftime advantage to a conference win over the Wasps (6-10-2, 4-2-2) in the regular season finale for both teams.
Roanoke outshot Emory & Henry 23-7 and held a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.
Roanoke is seeded No. 3 in the ODAC men’s soccer tournament, and hosts No. 6 Guilford in Sunday’s first round. The Wasps did not qualify for the postseason.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
St. Mary’s (Md.) 2, Southern Virginia 2, OT
BUENA VISTA — Mikayla Gee scored in the 16th minute and Blythe Hardy in the 72nd minute, both with assists by Shayli Nakamoto, as the Knights (3-14-2, 1-8-1 CAC) and the Seahawks (3-14-1, 1-8-1) fought it out for a draw in the regular season finale for both squads.
Alyssa Trueman posted seven saves for Southern Virginia.
Emory & Henry 5, Hollins 0
Graysen Barrs scored three goals to lead the Wasps (4-11-2, 2-7-1 ODAC) to a win over Hollins (4-11, 1-8).
Kendra Rich posted nine saves for Hollins, which was outshot 35-3.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UVa’s Subhash wins ITA title
BLACKSBURG — Virginia freshman Natasha Subhash won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles championship by defeating teammate Amber O’Dell 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals and took the title by knocking off top seeded Paolo Delgrado of VCU 6-2, 6-0.
Subhash won six matches, all in straight sets and is the first UVA women’s player to win the title since Julia Elbaba in 2015.
Subhash qualified for a spot in the Oracle National Fall Championship November 6-10 in Newport Beach, California.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington and Lee def. Roanoke 25-18, 25-13, 25-13
LEXINGTON — Leah Green had nine kills, five blocks and an ace, Courtney Berry had nine kills and six blocks and Kiera Borthwick added six kills and seven digs to lead the Generals (23-6, 9-3 ODAC) to a sweep of the Maroons.
Roanoke (12-14, 5-6) got seven kills and eight digs from Lindsey Bailey, nine assists, one block and one ace from Logan Pasley and 13 digs from Kennedy Clemmer.
