CHARLOTTESVILLE — Laura Janssen scored her first goal of the season with a little over three minutes remaining in the game and the No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (14-3) topped No. 17 Liberty 1-0 on Monday night.
UVa has now won six games in a row, with each game being decided by one goal.
Virginia (14-3) held the edge in shots, 14-6, and corners, 8-4.
Daniella Rhodes tallied Liberty’s only two shots on goal.
Goalie Allison Schaefer made two saves for the Flames (9-6). UVa’s Lauren Hausheer had one save, and another save was credited to the team.
UVa will return to action on Friday against another ranked opponent, taking on No. 20 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
MEN’S GOLF
Virginia Tech’s Lawrence ties for 2nd
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. tied for second place in the UNC Greensboro/Grandover Collegiate tournament Monday.
Lawrence had an even-par 216 in the three-round, two-day tournament. He finished three strokes behind medalist Nick Lyerly of UNCG.
Virginia Tech was fourth out of 11 schools in the team battle with an 894. UNCG won with an 876.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Radford seeded 3rd
Radford reaped the third seed in the Big South tournament and will host a quarterfinal game Saturday.
The defending Big South tournament champion Highlanders (13-5, 7-3) tied Gardner-Webb for third place but earned the No. 3 seed because of their regular-season win over Gardner-Webb.
Radford will host sixth-seeded Longwood (6-8-2, 4-4-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
