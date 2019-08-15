Defending Big South champ Campbell announced the hiring of former Lord Botetourt and UVa golfer Lyndsey Hunnell as an assistant women’s golf coach Thursday.
After graduating from UVa in 2018, Hunnell joined the Xavier team as a graduate transfer. She tied for eighth at the 2019 Big East tournament, helping Xavier win the Big East title for the first time. Xavier advanced to an NCAA regional.
Hunnell competed in the 2016 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Campbell, which is located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, has made the NCAA regionals the past eight years. The team needed a new assistant because C.C. Buford left to become the head coach at East Carolina.
GOLF
Decker loses in Senior Am
HOT SPRINGS — Roger Newsom of Virginia Beach beat Keith Decker of Martinsville in 19 holes in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the 72nd VSGA Senior Amateur at the Homestead’s Cascades Course.
Decker had beaten Newsom in last year’s quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals.
Dave Pulk of Williamsburg defeated Newsom 1 up in Thursday’s semifinals.
Steve Serrao of Midlothian beat Phil Mahone of Charlottesville 1 up the other semifinal.
The final will be held Friday.