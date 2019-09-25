Hidden Valley High School graduate Nate Atkins of William and Mary, Hidden Valley graduate Tyriq Harris of Charlotte and Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack are among the 185 semifinalists from all NCAA divisions for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
Players were chosen based on their football and academic success, leadership and citizenship. Candidates must be a senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2 GPA, and must be a starter or key reserve.
The National Football Foundation will name 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, with each finalist receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner, who will be named at a Dec. 10 dinner in New York, will have his scholarship increased to $25,000.
UVa’s Micah Kiser won the award two years ago.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 4 Washington and Lee 0, Lynchburg 0, OT
LYNCHBURG — After a 45 minute delay due to a flat tire on W&L’s bus, the Generals (6-1-2) and the Hornets (3-3-2) battled through two extra periods to end in a scoreless draw.
W&L held a 22-11 edge in shots, 10-3 advantage in corner kicks but were whistled for 17 fouls compared to six for Lynchburg.
Michael Nyc had three saves for the Generals and Kyle Gallagher 11 for the Hornets
.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Eastern Mennonite 1, Southern Virginia 0, OT
BUENA VISTA — Chloe Weaver, with an assist by Haley Barnes (Bassett), scored with 3:13 remaining in the second overtime period to give the Royals (6-1) a nonconference win over the Knights (2-6-1).
Mennonite outshot Southern Virginia 15-9 and held a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Alyssa Trueman posted six saves for the Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 4 Pittsburgh def. Virginia 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The No.4 Panthers (12-1, 1-0) got 12 kills from Kayla Lund, 20 assists from Lexis Akeo and 11 digs from Hali Hillegas as the Panthers knocked off the host Cavaliers (8-6, 0-1) in straight sets in the conference opener for both teams.
Virginia was led by Jayna Francis with 10 kills, Megan Wilson with 18 assists and Kelsey Miller with seven digs.
OTHER SCORES
Hollins 3, Trinity (D.C.) 0
Randolph def. Ferrum 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.