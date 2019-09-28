SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia’s offensive line couldn’t block Notre Dame. Bryce Perkins couldn’t hold onto the football. And that meant 18th-ranked UVa couldn’t find a way to upset the No. 10 Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Perkins, Virginia’s senior quarterback, fumbled three times, leading to three Notre Dame touchdowns, as the Fighting Irish beat the Cavaliers, 35-20.
Notre Dame overcame a surprising halftime deficit and handed UVa (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Notre Dame (3-1) sacked Perkins eight times in all, including five in the third quarter when it forced two of his fumbles.
That period proved to be a frustrating ensemble of missed opportunities for the upset-minded Cavaliers. They opened the half by recovering a surprise onside kick, catching Notre Dame off guard and giving UVa cornerback Bryce Hall the chance to field the kickoff cleanly.
Virginia failed to score any points on its ensuing possession, or later in the quarter when it followed Joey Blount’s recovery of a Notre Dame muffed punt return with a four and out.
The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, spent those 15 minutes abusing UVa’s offensive line and battering its star quarterback.
On third-and-10 at the Notre Dame 38, defensive end Jamir Jones hit Perkins as he prepared to throw and the ball popped out of Perkins’ hand and to the Irish’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Tagovailoa-Amosa ran it back to the Virginia 7-yard line before Perkins chased him down, jumped on his back and dragged him to the turf.
Two plays later, Tony Jones Jr. fought his way into the end zone for this second touchdown of the day, giving Notre Dame the 21-17 lead with 9:50 to play.
Then, on first-and-10 at the UVa 32-yard line, Notre Dame end Julian Okwara raced around right tackle Ryan Nelson and drilled Perkins, who fumbled again. Adetokunbo Ogundeji picked up the fumble and ran it back 23 yards for a score, putting the Irish up 28-17.
Those turnovers erased a memorable and promising first half for the visiting team.
The ACC was 0-20 all-time at Notre Dame Stadium when the Irish were ranked, and when the two parties agreed on their scheduling pact in 2014, the Cavaliers seemed like the least likely of candidates to change that.
Virginia entered the weekend 0-27 on the road against Top 10 teams.
But Bronco Mendenhall’s club certainly didn’t shrink from the moment, storming out to an early lead, moving the ball through the air.
Perkins went 18 for 22 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, helping the Cavaliers build a 17-14 halftime margin.
In the second half, he couldn’t hold on to the football and Virginia couldn’t hang on to the lead.
Perkins finished 30 for 43 for 334 yard with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Joe Reed had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half, and senior Hasise Dubois finished with nine catches for 143 yards and a score.
But the struggles of Virginia’s offensive line rendered the Cavaliers’ run-game punchless and left Perkins playing the role of tackling dummy.
UVA mustered just 59 rushing yards, not counting the 55 yards Perkins lost on sacks.
Notre Dame had no such trouble, getting career-high 131 yards and three touchdowns, including a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach, from Jones Jr.
The loss left it clear that Mendenhall’s impressively-rapid rebuilding of the Virginia program isn’t complete and the gap between it and a Top 10 program remains substantial.
Still, the Cavaliers remain undefeated in ACC play and in the driver’s seat for the Coastal Division heading into next week’s open date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.