With sports on pause in the U.S., international alternatives can be tempting for American fans.
One alternative, the Korean Baseball Organization begins its season early Tuesday morning after a month-long postponement, and the league features a University of Virginia link.
Tyler Wilson, who pitched for Virginia from 2008-11, enters his third season as a member of the LG Twins. ESPN has secured television rights to KBO games, and Wilson's Twins will make their first appearance at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN2, when they face the defending league champion Doosan Bears.
“It’s not the MLB,” Wilson said of the KBO. “It’s very different than the MLB, but that doesn’t make it any better or any worse, it just is different. If people come into it expecting it to be the big leagues, it’s not going to be that at all, but it’s just as enjoyable.”
There’s a noticeable talent gap between the KBO and Major League Baseball, according to Wilson, who knows what it’s like at both levels. Wilson spent a few years in the minor leagues and three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before joining the KBO.
Since his arrival, he’s been one of the better pitchers in the KBO. He won 14 games a season ago while logging 185 innings and posting an ERA of 2.92.
Through two KBO seasons, Wilson has a 2.99 ERA in 355 innings of work, and he’s 23-11 with 42 quality starts in 56 overall starts.
And for those looking for a unique aspect to the KBO, Wilson says, it’s the fans that set the 10-team league apart from other professional leagues.
“It’s electric,” Wilson said of the game-day atmosphere. “I’ve never pitched in a World Series, but I pitched in a College World Series and some pretty significant big league games too, and it’s like that every game. There will be games where we’ll be losing 20-2 for an extreme example, and it’s the bottom of the ninth, two outs, we make the last out and the fans are like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t believe we didn’t score 18 there in the ninth.’ I admire that. I appreciate that, but it just shows how committed they are.”
Wilson spoke glowingly of the fans, who sing a unique song for every batter to take the plate. While MLB players might have a walk-up song, it usually fades out before the at-bat. The KBO fans sing a song for each player throughout each at-bat.
A player of the game is named after each win during the 144-game season, and players go and stand on a small stage and address the crowd. Fans cheer as the player does an interview.
Unfortunately for the KBO, the season is set to start without fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Playing games with more eyes tuned into the league — whether it’s from ESPN or general interest as the KBO will be one of the few professional leagues globally competing in the next few weeks — worries Wilson. He knows how critical fans are to the league’s success and games without those supporters in the stands won’t quite be the same.
He threw an exhibition game recently without fans, and the experience was unusual.
“I can hear my spikes going into the dirt as I’m walking around,” Wilson said. “I can hear the clicks in the clacks, and I can hear the coaches talking in the dugout. I can hear the broadcaster up in the booth, and it’s just different.”
In addition to competing in empty stadiums, players also have their temperatures taken when arriving at the stadium as a precaution. There are restrictions to keep media isolated from the players, with interviews taking place in a conference room with reporters on one side of the room and players toward the other.
When Wilson returned to South Korea after about 12 days in the United States waiting to see when the season would begin, he was required to take a coronavirus test and quarantine for 14 days even without testing positive.
A former UVa standout, Wilson still considers the Charlottesville area home and hopes to one day return to Virginia full-time with his wife and children. Given his connection to the U.S., Wilson keeps close tabs on the news in the United States. As his home country remains largely locked down and under numerous restrictions, South Korea is largely open with sports returning.
“It’s unique because I’m so in tune to what’s going on with my family and everything in Charlottesville and everything in my home country,” Wilson said. “I mean, it’s my home, so to be tapped into that but then be able to walk out of my apartment and see life going on as normal, it’s an emotional challenge.”
