Enzo Anthony describes himself as a student of history and, apparently, that goes for football history as well.
Anthony would like to have the distinction of having played for both teams in the Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Anthony revealed earlier this week that he is transferring to Tech after serving as UVa’s long snapper as a freshman.
Anthony, who is from Port Charlotte in Florida, snapped for punts in 13 of 14 UVa games last season. He didn’t snap against William and Mary because the Cavs did not attempt a punt.
He cites financial reasons for his decision to transfer to Tech.
“It’s kind of confusing and weird,” said Anthony, a distant relative of UVa founder Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States. “Everything was great, but our plans and [UVa’s] plans did not match up.”
Anthony had come to Virginia as a nonscholarship player and while he would have liked a scholarship, that wasn’t the issue.
“Even though both of them are in-state schools, the cost of attendance for UVa, as compared to Tech, was about half,” Anthony said.
According to Anthony, whose calculations are verified by various websites, out-of-state tuition at Virginia is in the $65,000-$70,000 range, while out-of-state tuition at Virginia Tech is closer to $40,000-$45,000.
“It’s nothing against them,” said Anthony of possibly receiving a UVa scholarship at a later date. “Our timelines just didn’t match up.”
Anthony, ranked among the top 10 snapper prospects in the country when he was in high school, had not considered Virginia Tech out of high school.
“It’s really funny how the long-snapping and special-teams game kind of works in recruiting,” he said. “My move to UVa was very, very late in the process. I’m sort of in the same situation this year.”
He was recruited for Tech by graduate assistant Will Burnham, who shares Anthony’s Florida ties.
“Virginia Tech hadn’t called for one reason or another, but I’m just happy to be in this situation now,” Anthony said. “If I had it to do all over again, I’d do it the same way.”
Virginia Tech has a returning snapper, Oscar Shadley. Anthony thinks he might have immediate eligibility because he was not on scholarship and was not a recruited walk-on.
For the time being, he’s going to hold on to whatever UVa gear is handy.
“I really appreciate the time I had there last year,” he said. “I’m going to be holding on to a lot of my stuff. I look at it as a piece of my history.”
n A likely candidate to succeed Anthony as the Virginia snapper on punts would be Lee Dudley, a rising redshirt sophomore from Woodberry Forest who snapped for field goals and point-after kicks last year.
Connection
Clemson assistant head football coach and special teams coordinator Danny Pearman, accused of a racial slur in practice and later reprimanded by head coach Dabo Swinney, was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech for eight years, including the 2000 national championship game against Florida State.
“Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake,” Pearman said in a statement released Tuesday. “I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat.”
Projections
Brandon Marcello, national football reporter for 247 Sports, has picked North Carolina to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, followed by Virginia Tech in second place. Marcello has UVa seventh (and last) in the division.
“Virginia is my top candidate for the hardest fall among Power Five teams,” Marcello wrote. “I don’t see the Cavs challenging for much of anything this season after advancing to the ACC title game and New Year’s Six last season.”
Recruiting
Boston College has taken a football commitment for 2021 from Jonas Sanker, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back from Covenant School in Charlottesville. Sanker had offers from Army, Navy, Temple, Harvard and others, according to Sports Illustrated.
Local angle
Roanoke native and Patrick Henry High School graduate Mark Robertson, the sports information director at Lynchburg University, has received the NCAA Division III award for excellence in communications in cross country and track and field.
