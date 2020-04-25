Ralph Sampson had retired from the NBA before the period featured in ESPN's documentary Last Dance, which focuses on the the last basketball season in Chicago of his former rival, Michael Jordan, but they definitely qualified as contemporaries.
By the time Jordan began his college basketball career at North Carolina in the fall of 1981, Sampson already had been at Virginia for two seasons and collected the first of his three National Player of the Year trophies.
They faced off five times over the next two seasons, with the Tar Heels going 4-1. The Cavaliers' 16-point margin in their lone win, 74-58 in Charlottesville, surpassed UNC's total margin, 14 points, in the other four games.
Their last collegiate meeting was in 1982, when the Tar Heels defeated UVa 47-45 in the ACC Tournament final.
"The one I remember most was when we were at Norh Carolina and Othell Wilson was bringing the ball upcourt and Michael Jordan stole it from him and then went down the court and dunked it," Sampson said Friday. "That's the most vivid memory I've got from Michael in college."
Sampson remembers heading down to UNC during the summers for pick-up games arranged by Fred Whitfield, a former player at Campbell and now the president of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.
"We'd go back and forth to Chapel Hill and play against Michael and James [Worthy] and Sam [Perkins] and play some of the best pick-up games in the world," Sampson said. "We built a relationship with that."
Sampson has seen Jordan as recently as this winter, when they connected at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Sampson, who turns 60 in July, spent nine years in the NBA. Jordan had a 15-year career that was interrupted by a pair of retirements, including most of two seasons he spent playing baseball in the early 1990s.
After retiring from the Chicago Bulls following the 1998 seasons, he came back in 2001 to play parts of two seasons with the Washington Bullets. At that time, he was No. 3 on the career NBA scoring list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.
There is no shortage of analysts who say Jordan was the best player of all time.
Sampson, who is 7 foot 4, isn't putting down Jordan, but he identifies more readily with post players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell..
"That question gets asked a lot," Sampson said. "Define the greatest. I think every era has one. He might have been the greatest of his era.
"If you define the greatest by championships, then it's Bill Russell. The second-most championships was by Robert Horry. If you divide it by points, it's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
"The one that people forget is Wilt Chamberlain. He'd kill all the centers of today. People don't know because they haven't done their homework."
What about Shaquille O'Neal?
"Chamberlain was stronger, faster and could jump higher," Sampson said. "Chamberlain averaged 20 points [actually 30.1] and 20 rebounds. That's hard to do in the NBA."
It was hard for Sampson and Jordan to put up big numbers in college systems whose coaches, Dean Smith at North Carolina and Terry Holland at Virginia, put a premium on sharing the ball.
Jordan averaged 17.7 points per game in his 101-game college career. Sampson averaged 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in 132 games.
The closest came to an ACC Tournament title during that period was in 1983, Sampson's senior year. In Jordan's three seasons at North Carolina, the Tar Heels' only conference championship was in 1982, the same year they won the national championship.
If the Bulls hadn't won six titles in eight years with Jordan between 1991-98, would there still have been a Last Dance?
