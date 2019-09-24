If an 11-point line seems a little steep for Virginia in its Saturday meeting with favored Notre Dame, consider the following:
- Over the past five years, a period that ranges from current fifth-year seniors to "true" freshmen, Notre Dame has taken 118 commitments, according to Rivals.com.
- Ratings range from five stars for the top prospects to one star for so-called sleepers, although Notre Dame had only one five-star signee during that period.
- The telling statistic is the number of four-star prospects for not just Notre Dame and UVa, but for all programs.
- Over the past five years, Notre Dame has signed — or at least received — commitments from 57 four-star recruits.
- During the same time, Virginia received commitments from a total of five four-star players. Just think of that differential: 57-5 !
- Three of those five UVa recruits are in the current freshman class — Offensive lineman Jaquay Hubbard, defensive lineman Jowon Briggs and linebacker Hunter Stewart.
- The Cavaliers already have taken commitments for 2020 from three four-star recruits, which speaks to the heightened consideration Virginia has received from prospects after an 8-5 season in 2018.
Things may be looking up for UVa's recruiters, but the Notre Dames of the college world aren't backing off.
The Irish already have commitments for 2020 from one five-star prospect and eight four-stars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.