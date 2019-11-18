As I prepare for the trip to Charlottesville for today's media availability at Virginia, I've got the ACC Network in the background and Mark Packer, Wes Durham and Eric Mac Lain are debating whether Virginia, Virginia Tech or Pittsburgh poses the biggest challenge to Clemson.
So, here's Virginia getting ready to host Liberty and the Hokies preparing for Pittsburgh and nobody's talking about the upcoming games. It seems like they've been talking about the regular-season-ending match-up between UVa and Tech for a month at least.
Virginia better be prepared for Liberty, and nobody knows that better than Cavaliers' coach Bronco Mendenhall, especially after the team he previously coached, Brigham Young, slipped past the visiting Flames 31-24 in Provo, Utah.
(I'm using the word "slipped" loosely since I don't have the details) but clearly it was a game till the end.
Although Virginia defeated the Flames last year in Charlottesville 45-24, it was a 21-17 game with 2:07 left in the second quarter. Liberty, coached last year by the now-departed Turner Gill, actually scored first to take a 7-0 lead.
Now under new coach Hugh Freeze, Liberty has had games this year in which it has scored 63 points (UMass), 62 (Hampton) and 59 (Maine). The Flames have also has given up 44 twice, once against Big Ten member Rutgers.
The key for Virginia will be how its injury-plagued secondary performs against the LU offense, let by quarterback Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert, who has thrown for 2,941 yards and 23 touchdowns, while being intercepted just three times.
