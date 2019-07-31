New Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young isn’t sure if it was his second or third day on the job that he paid a visit to Oak Hill Academy.
Young had been to the Mouth of Wilson campus before — when he was the head coach at Wofford and was looking at a player who eventually signed with Davidson.
“We plan to be a regular visitor to that [Oak Hill] facility and we’ll take as many of those guys as we can in coming years,” Young said this week. “Times change and situations change.
“It had better be one of my first stops. It’s Oak Hill. It’s Steve Smith and they’re always going to have players who would be good players in the ACC and any other league.”
One of the key players on Virginia’s 2019 national championship team, Braxton Key, played for Oak Hill.
The last Virginia Tech player from Oak Hill was 6-foot-10 Khadim Sy, who had a n on-and-off career with the Hokies and recently signed with Mississippi after a stint at two-year Daytona (Fla.) State College.
The best prospects on Oak Hill’s upcoming roster include Cam Thomas, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Tidewater who was the leading scorer at the Peach Jam in Georgia.
Thomas is rated the No. 20 prospect in the country by ESPN, and Oak Hill is getting two other Top 100 prospects, including No. 79 Jamarie Sibley, a 6-8 power forward from Glendale, Wisconsin.
The other is 99th-rated Darius Maddox, a shooting guard from St. John’s in Washington, D.C.
Add OHA
Oak Hill’s head coach Smith noted that Key hit two free throws with five seconds remaining and forced overtime when Oak Hill won the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals championship in 2016 at Madison Square Garden.
“It was all net,” Smith said, “but I can still remember Braxton telling me, ‘Coach, I was so nervous that I couldn’t feel my hands.’ ”
Key had a game-high 20 points for an Oak Hill team that included the above-mentioned Sy, whose tip-in provided the winner in overtime.
Big payday
Andrew Rowsey, a prolific scorer in his days at Rockbridge County High School, is part of the Golden Eagles, a team of Marquette alumni that has advanced to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament.
The $2 million, winner-take-all tournament began with 64 teams and concludes next week. Rowsey’s squad will play in a quarterfinal game in Chicago at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU.
Grabbing attention
Former Virginia Tech baseball standout Chad Pinder had a big weekend for the Oakland A’s, throwing out a runner at the plate from right field Saturday before hitting a two-run double and scoring a key run one night later as the A’s took two games from Texas.
“He’s not getting a ton of at-bats against righties and then gets two days in a row and comes up with that hit,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He’s seeing the ball, hitting the ball the other way. He was key in both these games.”
Pinder, 27, is approaching 300 games and 1,000 plate appearances in parts of four seasons with the A’s, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was the Texas League Player of the Year for the Midland Rockhounds in 2015.
UVa addition
New to the Virginia football roster is Terrell Chatman, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, where he was a roommate of current UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins.
Chatman (6 foot 3, 190 pounds) was rated the No. 30 wide receiver in the country by ESPN as he was coming out of Central High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played in 13 games over three seasons for ASU and had three receptions, one for a touchdown last year against Texas-San Antonio.
UVa earlier had landed Dejon Brissett, a graduate-transfer wide receiver from Richmond, where he had 63 catches for 896 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 prior to a knee injury that sidelined him after three games last year.
Reunions
When Virginia marks its football home opener Sept. 7 against William and Mary, the Cavaliers will face a Tribe squad led by former Virginia head coach Mike London, who has seven former UVa players on his staff, including ex-quarterback Matt Johns and two-time sacks leader Darryl Blackstock.