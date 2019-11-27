The timing of Virginia Tech's 15-game winning streak over Virginia in football coincides with another period during the Hokies' history.
Virginia's last victory over the Hokies, 35-21 in Charlottesville in 2003, came in their last meeting before the Hokies joined the ACC for the 2014-15 school year.
So, Tech's football team has never lost to UVa in ACC play.
The Hokies and Cavaliers already had been meeting in the last game of the regular season but had met in October as recently as 1999, when then-No. 8 Tech defeated 24th-ranked UVa at Scott Stadium, 31-7.
Tech was in the Southern Conference from 1921-65 and UVa was a member from 1921-37.
All-time upset
Stephen F. Austin, an 85-83 victor at Duke on Tuesday night, entered the game as a 28-point underdog at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"They're old and good and well coached," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of the Lumberjacks. "They have a good tradition. We didn't respond at timeouts or halftime to a different level of emotion and we lost."
One day after beating Duke, Stephen F. Austin was ranked No. 113 in the computer rankings, formulated by Jeff Sagarin for USA Today. That must be reassuring for Duke's ACC rival, Miami, which is 112th.
Recruiting
Florida State has signed 6-foot-8, 220-pound Scottie Barnes from Montverde Academy in Florida, who is rated the No. 9 prospect in the senior class by Rivals.com.
Only 6-9 Jalen Johnson from IMG Academy in Florida, who has signed with Duke, is rated higher by Rivals, which has him at No. 4.
Around the ACC
Wake Forest's Carlos "Boogie" Basham , a redshirt junior from Northside High School is tied for second in the ACC in sacks with 10 (eight solo, four half-sacks) behind Miami's Greg Rousseau, who has 11 (all solo).
Jordan Mack is high for Virginia with 7 1/2, and Chamarri Conner leads Virginia Tech with 5 1/2.
Buddy Boeheim, the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, had a career-high 22 points Saturday in the Orange's 97-46 victory over Bucknell. He is second on the team in scoring with 14,4 points per game.
Another Barber
Justyce Barber, daughter of former Cave Spring football star Ronde Barber, has made a commitment to play lacrosse at William and Mary.
Justyce Barber is a junior at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, where she was MVP of the girls lacrosse and golf teams as a sophomore.
