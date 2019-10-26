LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nobody should be surprised that favored Virginia was a 28-21 loser Saturday afternoon at Louisville’s Cardinals Stadium.
This is still not a good UVa road team.
Remember the Cavaliers’ last road game before Saturday, a 17-9 loss at Miami when UVa did not score a touchdown?
Virginia was terrible that night. The Cavaliers were better on Saturday and looked to be the superior team at the half, but they couldn’t seal the deal.
There was a hint following Virginia’s 30-14 victory at Pittsburgh in the season opener that maybe times had changed. In late September, when UVa went to Notre Dame, it was hard not to be impressed at the way the Cavaliers held a 17-14 lead at halftime.
Then they were outscored 21-3 in the second half by the host Irish, and it was more of the same Saturday.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) had outscored UVa 21-0 in the second half before Bryce Perkins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tavares Kelly with 21 seconds left.
There was at least one extenuating circumstance Saturday, an extenuating circumstance of the Cavaliers’ making.
With 7:10 remaining in the third quarter, UVa linebacker Jordan Mack was ejected after being penalized for targeting.
Mack certainly does not have a reputation for head-hunting, but he already had been whistled for targeting in the first half. Officials ruled that he was not guilty of targeting then, but that should have served as a warning.
His ejection occurred during a third-quarter drive when the Cardinals, trailing 14-7 at the time, went down the field for a game-tying touchdown.
Mack and cornerback Bryce Hall were two of the Cavaliers’ three captains before the season. Hall was lost for the year after suffering a broken ankle against Miami and now Mack, as a result of his ejection, will have to sit out the first half of the Cavaliers’ game next Saturday with North Carolina.
And, by the way, that will be on the road, where Virginia is 5-16 in Bronco Mendenhall’s four seasons as head coach.
Mack is a physical player and he’s a smart player who no doubt realizes what his absence meant Saturday. However, Virginia held Louisville to 360 yards in total offense, well under its 465.7 yard-per-game average.
“It’s tough,” Mendenhall said. “I was standing right with the [sideline] officials and, as the replays were happening, they’re saying, ‘We don’t see it,’ and then it was called or confirmed.
“Crew to crew and game to game, I’ll have to a better job of coaching it to where he’s not close. I want aggressive play and I want the quarterback sacked. I didn’t think there was anything malicious or intentional and his goal or objective wasn’t to target.
“I thought he hit him in the shoulder, I thought his head was up. It hurts because he’s one of our best players.”
Things could have been worse. Late in the first half, Perkins limped off the field with an apparent knee problem but returned two plays later, only to be intercepted in the closing minutes of the half.
Virginia clearly had the momentum at halftime and got the ball to start the second half. Things looked up when Perkins raced 22 yards to the Louisville on the first play after the break. But that drive fizzled, as did the next four.
When it was over, the highlight for Cavaliers — if UVa had one — was a 78-yard punt by Nash Griffin that was the longest of the season so far in FBS. It fell just short of the school record of 80 yards, booted by Sam Maphis against Virginia Tech in 1923.
That’s small consolation for a Virginia team that hoped to stay in command for the Coastal Division’s spot in the ACC title game.
After going to Carolina next week, UVa has three home games to wrap up the regular season and a chance to match or surpass last year’s eight-victory total.
But clearly, the Cavaliers let one get away Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.