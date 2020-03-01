CHARLOTTESVILLE — For all the landmark men's basketball victories that Virginia has experienced in the past 15 months, Saturday's game at John Paul Jones Arena had a different feel to it.
Retired former coach Terry Holland was there. So was three-time national player of the year Ralph Sampson. Big man Jack Salt, part off the 2019 NCAA championship team, appeared on the Jumbotron.
It was like old home week.
"It made my heart smile to see Coach Holland sitting across the court with his wife," said 11th-year UVa coach Tony Bennett after a 52-50 victory over seventh-ranked Duke. "I don't even know if he saw me, but I looked at him and I smiled and I thought of all he's done for this program."
Holland was a contemporary of Bennett's father, Dick, who was the head coach at Green Bay, the University of Wisconsin and Washington State.
"I thought of my dad," Bennett said. "It was a sweet moment."
Virginia entered the game as a 3 1/2-point underdog against the Blue Devils, who came in with a 56-14 record against the Cavaliers during Mike Krzyzewski's tenure as head coach.
"I do think that the experience of playing a game like this helps us," said Krzyzewski, who described the Cavaliers as "more experienced older and bigger."
The Blue Devils are younger than most of their opponents because many of Duke's best players have turned pro before the end of their eligibility.
In this case, however, they were facing a Virginia team that was forced to rebuild when underclassmen De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy applied for the NBA Draft following the NCAA championship run.
The victory over Duke increased the likelihood that Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC) will return to the Top 25 for the first time since early January and a sixth straight win also made the Cavaliers an almost certain NCAA Tournament participant.
At the end of the day, Virginia was tied for third with Duke (23-6, 13-5) in the ACC standings. They were one game behind Florida State, a 70-69 loser Saturday at Clemson.
Seven ACC men's teams were awarded NCAA bids last year but projections for this year are not as promising.
"Our league has had a lot of [close] games like that," said Krzyzewski, who turned 73 in February. "So when you judge our league, please take a look. You don't have to judge me. I'm not going to be here that much longer.
"I don't really care if you judge me, but I do care about our league. I think our league is better. One of the reasons we've been good is because we're in a great league. We've had a lot of close games.
"Guys are coaching their butts off. Kids are playing like crazy and we'll see how it all washes out."
The only time Krzyzewski seemed to be annoyed after the game was when he referred to football and its postseason format.
"Basketball's not about becoming bowl-eligible," he said. "Basketball is very difficult, not that football isn't but making postseason is a lot more difficult in this sport.
"People are knocking our league. Wake Forest won again today. [North Carolina] is good. If you could get each coach four possessions, they'd have four more wins. When you get into looking at records, it's sometimes deceiving."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.