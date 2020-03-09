The All-ACC men's basketball honors are out.

Virginia's Mamadi Diakite made the All-ACC second team, while UVa's Kihei Clark made the third team. Diakite also made the all-defensive team.

Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley made the ACC all-freshman team.

Nolley also earned All-ACC honorable mention, as did UVa's Braxton Key.

Duke's Tre Jones was named the player of the year and the defensive player of the year.

Duke's Vernon Carey is the freshman of the year.

Jones and Carey were joined on the All-ACC first team by Louisville's Jordan Nwora, Notre Dame's John Mooney and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes.

Carey was the leading vote-getter for All-ACC first-team honors. But Duke did not nominate him for ACC player of the year, choosing to nominate only Jones.

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton is the coach of the year. He had 62 votes to runner-up Tony Bennett's 12 votes.

FSU's Patrick Williams is the sixth man of the year, while UNC's Garrison Brooks is the most improved player.

The honors were voted upon by a 75-member panel of coaches and media members.

Dikaite was the leading vote-getter on the All-ACC second team, missing out on the first team by 66 points. Clark was the leading vote-getter on the third team, missing out on the second team by three points. Nolley was the leading vote-getter among honorable mention players, missing out on the third team by five points.

Here is the list:

First Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367 points

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 351

Tre Jones, Duke, 348

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305

Second Team

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200

Markell Johnson, NC State, 101

Third Team

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63

Honorable Mention

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48

Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44

Chris Lykes, Miami, 32

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22

Braxton Key, Virginia, 16

Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11

ACC Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 34 votes

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17

John Mooney, Notre Dame, 11

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2

Rookie of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70 votes

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1

All-Defensive Team

Tre Jones, Duke, 64 votes

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55

James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30

All-Freshman Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75 votes

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29

Coach of the Year

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62 votes

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 45

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3

Manny Bates, NC State, 1

Most Improved Player

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17 votes

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 2

DJ Funderburk, NC State, 1

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

6th Man of the Year

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35 votes

Malik Williams, Louisville, 28

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 9

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3

