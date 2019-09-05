ACCCox

The ACC Network studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Cox cable agreed Wednesday to carry the channel.

Cox Communications announced Thursday that the ACC Network will be on Ch. 171 and HD Ch. 1171.

The cable company struck a deal to carry the ACC Network on Wednesday.

Cox customers with the TV Essential service and higher tiers will get the ACC Network.

It remains to be seen if Cox, which has customers in Roanoke and Roanoke County, will add the channel in time for the ACC Network's telecast of the William and Mary-Virginia football game Friday night. Margaret-Hunter Wade, Cox’s public affairs director for Virginia, said Thursday in an email that she did not yet have a date for the channel's Cox debut.

Wade said customers' bills "will not be impacted at this time."

The ACC Network launched on Aug. 22; Cox customers missed out on watching the UVa and Virginia Tech season openers last weekend.

