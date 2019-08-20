Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, a first-team All-ACC selection as a junior in 2018, was named Tuesday to the Associated Press preseason All-America team.
Hall, who was one of 10 ACC players to be voted onto either the first or second teams, has started all 26 games for Virginia in the past two seasons. He led Division I in passes defended last season with 24 (two interceptions, 22 break-ups).
The last UVa player to be named first-team All-American by the AP (postseason) was defensive end Chris Long in 2007. He was preceded by running back Thomas Jones in 1999.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlined the first team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team, as well as two others on the second team.
Lawrence, the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the list. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.
Syracuse, picked to finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division behind Clemson, had two on the first team — kicker Andre Szmyt and safety Andre Cisco.
There were also four ACC players on the second team — Clemson had two, guard John Simpson and wide receiver Justyn Ross. The other ACC picks were on defense —Miami linbacker Shaquille Quarterman and Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.
Led by Alabama, the Southeastern Conference placed eight players on the first team, one more than the Big Ten.
DiNucci to remain starting QB for JMU
Ben DiNucci will again be James Madison’s starting quarterback this season, coach Curt Cignetti announced Tuesday.
The fifth-year senior started each of the Dukes’ 13 games last season after transferring from Pittsburgh. But Cignetti, who was hired from Elon in December, opened up a competition at the spot this offseason, with junior Cole Johnson and sophomore Gage Moloney in the mix.
However, DiNucci retained the job.
“I have total confidence and trust in [DiNucci], he’s played a lot of football,” Cignetti told reporters after practice Tuesday. “He’s impressed me. He’s done a good job with his decision making.”
Last season, DiNucci went 211 of 309 for 2,275 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The completion percentage of 68.3 ranked third in the nation. On the ground, DiNucci racked up 433 yards and nine more touchdowns. He was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association third team
Florida, Miami renew series for 2024, 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida and Miami have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, renewing an in-state rivalry that used to be an annual affair.
The Gators and Hurricanes made the joint announcement Tuesday, four days before they usher in the college football season against each other in Orlando. The neutral-site game Saturday night will be their sixth meeting in the last 32 years.
Barring a bowl matchup, they won’t play for another five seasons. Florida will host the Hurricanes in the Swamp on Aug. 31, 2024, and play at Miami on Sept. 20 the following year.
Nix to be Auburn’s starting QB in opener
AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in the season opener.
Auburn announced coach Gus Malzahn’s decision on Twitter Tuesday, officially ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.
He was a five-star prospect rated the nation’s top dual threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix’s father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95.
Oklahoma transfer gets starting nod at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown on Tuesday announced the choice of Kendall, who beat out three others.
At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. His decision to leave drew intense scrutiny when Oklahoma initially sought to block the move.
For his career, Kendall has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
Vanderbilt coach keeps quiet on QB starter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says he won’t publicly announce his starting quarterback before the Commodores’ Aug. 31 season opener with No. 3 Georgia.
Mason said Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal and junior Deuce Wallace are “neck and neck” as they compete for the right to replace departed four-year starter Kyle Shurmur.
The Vanderbilt coach says he will decide on a starter in the next couple of days but won’t publicly reveal his choice until the Georgia game.
Wife of Arkansas State coach dies at 49
JONESBORO, Ark. — Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson, has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.
Blake Anderson says his wife died Monday night, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. He said on Twitter : “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope.”
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach, athletic director Terry Mohajir said earlier Monday.
Tenn. State QB indicted on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State quarterback Demry Croft has been indicted on six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 4.
The indictment against Croft alleges he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct and sexual penetration on Dec. 1 without a woman’s consent. The indictment also states that force or coercion was used. All eight counts involve the same woman.
Tennessee State officials said they’re aware a student-athlete was arrested but added that they would have no further comment because of state and federal student privacy laws. School officials added that the university “takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community.”