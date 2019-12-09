Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter are the finalists for the Dudley Award, which goes to the top state player from the FBS and FCS ranks as voted upon by a media panel.
Perkins won the award last year.
Bridgewater linebacker Re’Shaun Myers (98 tackles), Randolph-Macon running back Tre Frederick (1,184 rushing yards) and Shenandoah receiver Casey Stewart (1,191 receiving yards) are the finalists for the Lanier Award, which goes to the state small-college player of the year as chosen by that panel.
The awards will be presented by the Touchdown Club of Richmond and the Richmond Times-Dispatch at a banquet Sunday.
Perkins, an All-ACC second-team pick, has thrown for 3,215 yards and has run for 745 yards for the Coastal Division champion Cavaliers, who will play Florida in the Orange Bowl.
Ashby, an All-ACC second-team pick, has 106 tackles, 14 ½ tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks for the Hokies, who will play Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.
Carter, the Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year, has 56 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 ½ sacks for the CAA champion Dukes, who will play Northern Iowa in the FCS quarterfinals Friday.
NOTES
VMI’s Ramsey 17th in Walter Payton Award voting
VMI running back and Salem High School graduate Alex Ramsey tied for 17th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year.
Ramsey was one of 26 finalists for the honor.
The top four vote-getters (in alphabetical order) were Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus, Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Sacramento State QB Kevin Thomson. They have been invited to next month’s FCS awards banquet, where the winner will be revealed.
ODU picks coach
Old Dominion announced Monday night it has chosen Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its new head coach.
Rahne is in his sixth year on the Penn State staff and is in his second year as the school’s offensive coordinator. He previously worked for Penn State coach James Franklin when Franklin steered Vanderbilt.
The former Cornell quarterback has also worked for Kansas State, Cornell and Holy Cross.
Bobby Wilder resigned as ODU’s coach last week.
Heisman finalists announced
NEW YORK — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.
The top vote-getters for college football’s most famous player of the year award were announced Monday.
Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York.
South Florida hires Scott
South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach.
Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.
The 38-year-old Scott is a Florida native and the son of former South Carolina coach Brad Scott. He played and has spent most of his coaching career at his alma mater, working under coach Dabo Swinney.
