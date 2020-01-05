EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had a career-high 32 points and nine assists, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 87-69 victory over the 12th-ranked Wolverines on Sunday. Winston was 11 of 19 overall and 8 of 11 at the line for the Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman fell one point short of his career high with 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had a career-high six blocks. The Wolverines (10-4, 1-2) have lost four of their last seven games.
Sunday
No. 20 Dayton 80, St. Joseph’s 67
PHILADELPHIA — Obi Toppin was benched early in the second half with four fouls,
and Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each had 18 points .
Toppin and Ibi Watson scored 15 points apiece for the Flyers and Jalen Crutcher had 10.
Ryan Daly had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Saint Joseph’s (3-11, 0-2). Cameron Brown scored 16 points and Myles Douglas had 15.
LATE SATURDAY
Duke 95, Miami 62
CORAL GABLES, Fla. —
Vernon Carey rocked his hometown Saturday night, scoring 24 points in 25 minutes, and the second-ranked Blue Devils shot a season-high 60% .
The Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh game in a row.
Miami (9-4, 1-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since November.
Gonzaga 75, Pepperdine 70
SPOKANE, Wash. — Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds .
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country.
No. 6 Baylor 59, Texas 44
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points, and Baylor earned its 10th straight win.
Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas (10-3, 0-1), while Courtney Ramey had 11 points.
No. 25 Arizona 75, Arizona State 47
TUCSON, Ariz. — Zeke Nnaji had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Arizona State (9-5) generated almost no inside game against Arizona’s length and struggled to get anything to fall from anywhere. Remy Martin led Arizona State with 20 points.
No. 13 San Diego St. 77, Utah State 68
LOGAN, Utah — Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and Matt Mitchell added 19 .
The Aztecs snapped the Aggies’ 15-game home winning streak , while San Diego State (15-0, 4-0 Mountain West) has the longest winning streak in the country.
LOCAL WOMEN
No. 9 N.C. State 80, Virginia 60
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to
match the second-best start in program history.
N.C. State never trailed and stretched its lead to 38-23 with a 13-2 run in the second quarter.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead Virginia (5-9, 0-3). Dominique Toussaint had 15 points for the Cavs. — Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.