PITTSBURGH — Xavier Johnson double-clutched as he pulled up from the free throw line in a tie game. The ball left the Pittsburgh sophomore point guard’s hands and hit ... nothing. The miss was Johnson’s 13th of the afternoon. Yet when he turned toward the bench, coach Jeff Capel’s response was not what Johnson was expecting.
“Coach told me to shoot the ball,” Johnson said. “He yelled at me. I said, ‘alright Coach.’ ”
The encouragement gave Johnson a welcome boost. So he kept right on firing, regaining his stroke in time to lead the Panthers to a 62-57 victory over Miami on Sunday. Johnson scored seven of his 13 points during a game-ending 11-4 surge by the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Hurricanes for the first time since 2014.
Trey McGowens led Pitt with 17 points, including four free throws over the final 15 seconds. Au’Diese Toney scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.
Rodney Miller tied a career high with 16 points for Miami (11-10, 3-8). Isaiah Wong added 15 points, Harlond Beverly chipped in 11 and DJ Vasiljevic scored 10 to go with nine rebounds.
No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza is 6-foot-11 and can hit 3-pointers. That foiled Illinois’ defensive plan against the Iowa junior center. Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points . He added 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. He wound up making four 3-pointers on nine attempts, both career highs, and shot 9 of 16 overall.
Illinois (16-6, 8-3), which had won seven in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03 to play. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then shut out the Illini until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 with four seconds left.
LATE SATURDAY TOP 25/ACC
No. 9 Duke 97, Syracuse 88
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and Duke beat Syracuse.
Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight after a two-game skid.
It was a crucial game for Syracuse (13-9, 6-5), which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday .
Wake Forest 56, Clemson 44
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —
The two teams combined to make only 2 of 20 3-point attempts in an opening half that ended with the Demon Deacons (10-11, 3-8 ACC) holding a 22-19 lead. Clemson’s 44 points was the lowest total by a Wake opponent in Joel Coliseum’s 30 years.
Andrien White finished with 17 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes after a scoreless first half against the cold-shooting Tigers (11-10, 5-6 ACC).
Wake shot 33% from the field in first half, making just 1 of 9 from 3-point distance.
No. 4 San Diego St. 80, Utah State 68
SAN DIEGO —
With Kawhi Leonard watching from one baseline, Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half to help rally SDSU to remain the nation’s only undefeated team.
With Mitchell turning red-hot, the Aztecs turned a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead in a span of 13 minutes.
He scored 11 points in four minutes for SDSU (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West).
Utah State (17-7, 6-5) ended a two-minute scoring drought on Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer. Utah State tied it at 54 on Merrill’s jumper, but Mitchell hit two free throws to give SDSU the lead.
No. 20 Colorado 78, Southern California 57
LOS ANGELES — Colorado came across town still irked by its four-point loss at UCLA. The 20th-ranked Buffaloes took out their ire on Southern California.
Tyler Bey scored 16 points in a rout on Saturday night that salvaged a road split for the Buffs (17-5).
USC (17-5, 6-3) shot just 38% from the floor, made 5 of 16 3-pointers, and got outrebounded 33-27.
LOCAL WOMEN
UVa 57, Syracuse 41
The Cavaliers (9-13, 4-7 ACC) jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Orange (10-11, 4-6 ACC) in every quarter.
Virginia held Syracuse to its lowest point total since 2007, limiting the Orange to 26% shooting, including an anemic 12% from 3-point range, while forcing 18 turnovers.
The Cavaliers held standout Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis, who entered the game ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring at 17.7 points per game, to just two points on 1-of-11 shooting. Virginia also did a good job in the post and on the glass.
The Wahoos outrebounded the Orange 46-31 and held a 34-24 edge in points in the paint. UVa had four players finish with at least seven rebounds, led by Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who snagged 12 boards.
