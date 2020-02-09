CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —Dara Mabrey scored a team-high 18 points, including 12-of-12 from the free throw line, and freshman Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points as the Hokies defeated the Tar Heels 72-63 to earn their program-record seventh ACC victory and tied Duke for fourth place in the conference standings.
Aisha Sheppard also scored 15 points for Virginia Tech (17-6, 7-5).
North Carolina (16-8, 7-6) was led by Taylor Koenen with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Shayla Bennett with 14 points and Janelle Bailey, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, with 13 points.
LOCAL WOMEN
No. 17 Florida State 63, Virginia 55
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Seminoles held off the visiting Cavaliers at the Donald Tucker Center on Sunday afternoon.
Nicki Ekhomu and Mo Jones each added 11 points for Florida State (20-4, 9-4), who held a 41-30 edge in rebounds and scored 15 points on second-chance opportunities, compared with only three for Virginia (10-14, 5-8).
The Cavaliers were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with 19 points and Shemera Williams with 12 points.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57
Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece .
Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.
Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), which has lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.
No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita State 43
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds and DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds .
Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the AAC.
Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5).
Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57
CLEMSON, S.C. — Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Fighting Irish (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from seven points down in the second half to send Clemson (11-12, 5-8) to its third straight defeat.
With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go.
LATE SATURDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60
Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary’s (20-6, 7-4) to its worst home loss in 19 years.
The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half and never really letting up after that.
No. 4 San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — KJ Feagin scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and San Diego State remained the nation’s lone unbeaten team.
Jordan Schakel had 18 points for San Diego State (24-0, 13-0), which is off to the nation’s best season-opening run since the 2016-17 Gonzaga team began the year 29-0.
Chris Joyce scored 23 points for Air Force (9-15, 3-9).
Oregon State 63, No. 14 Oregon 53
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Zach Reichle hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Oregon State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half.
Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) hit six consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win. Ethan Thompson, whose dunk in the final seconds punctuated the victory before a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum, led the Beavers with 15 points.
Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) with 16 points, but he was only 7 of 21 from the field.
UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52
TUCSON, Ariz. —
The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) bounced back from an ugly loss to Arizona State with a superb defensive game and 9-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.
Arizona (16-7, 6-4) hung in with 3-point shooting in the first half, but missed all 12 of its attempts in the second. The Wildcats shot 25% and went 6 of 29 in the second half.
Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse squandered a 16-point second-half lead and needed a put-back bucket from little-used freshman Brycen Goodine with 1.5 seconds left to defeat Wake Forest 75-73 Saturday night.
Orange coach Jim Boeheim called it an “amazing” win — three times — rare superlatives from the usually hard-to-please coach.
That’s because Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe and key reserve Quincy Guerrier fouled out with more than eight minutes to go, and junior Marek Dolezaj followed suit just a couple of minutes later when he was called for a technical foul, his fifth foul of the game.
When Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 69-65 lead on a Chaundee Brown jumper with 5:29 to go, the Demon Deacons appeared in control, especially with a Syracuse lineup featuring Buddy Boeheim at forward, Goodine at guard and seldom-used freshman Jesse Edwards at center.
But Syracuse (14-9, 7-5) rallied. Elijah Hughes missed a jumper but kept the ball alive with a tip and Goodine grabbed the rebound and put the ball in gently off the glass for the win.
Purdue bids for NCAA finish to season
Purdue is positioned to chase down an NCAA Tournament bid, thanks in part to the Big Ten’s depth of quality teams.
The Boilermakers had 10 losses by the end of January and are one game better than .500 in conference play. Yet they are ranked No. 26 in the NCAA’s NET rankings as of Sunday and play in KenPom’s top-rated league, which ranks well ahead of the Big 12 and Big East conferences.
That means Purdue will have plenty of chances to keep bolstering its resume, even with relatively little room for error through its final seven regular-season games.
Purdue (14-10, 7-6) has won three straight, including Wednesday’s home rout of No. 17 Iowa followed by Saturday’s win at Indiana.
Both are Quadrant 1 wins that top an NCAA Tournament resume, joining a 29-point win against preseason No. 1-ranked Michigan State in mid-January and a November neutral-court win against VCU.
