MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Wiseman’s college career has come to an end after just three games, with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.
The 7-foot-1 freshman announced his decision Thursday in an Instagram post. Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
The NCAA had ruled Wiseman needed to donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility — though that now seems like a moot point.
After the NCAA notified Memphis that Wiseman was “likely ineligible” just before the start of the season, Wiseman went to court and sued the NCAA and the University of Memphis. He played two games under a temporary restraining order obtained Nov. 8 in dramatic fashion less than an hour before tipoff of the Tigers’ second game of the season.
But in another turn of events, Wiseman ordered his attorneys to drop the lawsuit Nov. 14, which led to Memphis ruling him ineligible immediately. The NCAA announced the suspension Nov. 20 and denied Memphis’ appeal on Nov. 27.
Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in Memphis’ first three games. Wiseman had been due to sit out five more games before being able to return to the Tigers’ lineup Jan. 12 at USF.
Without Wiseman, Memphis (9-1) currently is ranked No. 11 in the country and has won seven straight, including a 51-47 win over then-No. 19 Tennessee last week.
UVa women add graduate transfer
Virginia announced that Tihana Stojsavljevic, who graduated from Texas Tech this month, has joined the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-3 forward from Croatia played for Maine as a freshman before transferring to Texas Tech.
After sitting out the 2017-18 season, she played in 10 games and averaged 4.1 minutes for Texas Tech last season. She scored a total of seven points.
She has immediate eligibility for UVa, and will also play for the Cavaliers next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.