BLACKSBURG — The Virginia men's basketball team defeated Virginia Tech 56-53 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.
Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer to give UVa a 56-53 lead with 2.6 seconds left.
Landers Nolley II missed a shot from halfcourt at the buzzer.
UVa (20-7, 12-5 ACC) swept the regular-season series for the second straight year.
Virginia Tech (15-13, 6-11) has lost eight of its last nine games, including the past three.
UVa led 26-11 at halftime. UVa's Mamadi Diakite had 13 first-half points, outscoring the entire Tech team by himself in the half.
The 11 points were the fewest Tech has scored in the first half in any game since joining the ACC in 2004. The old low was 17 points, set in a 2009 game against Temple and matched in 2014 and 2020 games with UVa.
The Hokies shot 20.8% from the field (5 of 24) in the first half, including 1 of 13 (7.7%) from 3-point range.
Tech cut the lead to 35-26 with 15:23 to go, but UVa extended the lead to 38-26 with 13:38 left.
But Jalen Cone made a jumper and Hunter Cattoor sank a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 38-31 with 9:56 to go.
Casey Morsell scored to extend the lead to 40-31.
But Cone and P.J. Horne buried back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to 40-37 with 8:18 left. At that point, Tech was shooting 55.6% from the field in the second half and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half.
Braxton Key of UVa answered with two free throws for a 42-37 lead.
Landers Nolley II made two free throws to cut the lead to 42-39 with 6:37 left.
Diakite made two free throws to extend the lead to 44-39.
Cone drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 44-42 with 5:56 left.
Nolley made two free throws to tie the score at 44 with 5:15 to go.
Tomas Woldetensae made two free throws to give UVa a 46-44 lead.
Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to give Tech its first lead of the game at 47-46 with 4:47 left.
Diakite scored to give UVa a 48-47 lead with 4:29 to go.
Tyrece Radford scored to give Tech a 49-48 lead.
Nolley stole the ball and made two free throws to extend the lead to 51-48.
Clark scored to cut the lead to 51-50.
Morsell hit a 3-pointer to give UVa a 53-51 lead with 1:56 to go.
Radford missed a jumper, but Clark turned the ball over.
Cattoor missed a deep 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. The airball gave UVa the ball.
A Nolley defensive rebound gave Tech the ball back. Mike Young called timeout with 22 seconds left.
Radford made a layup to tie the game.
But Clark made a 3-pointer to give UVa a 56-53 lead with 2.6 seconds left.
UVa had beaten Tech 65-39 in Charlottesville last month.
This time, Virginia scored six straight points to grab an 8-2 lead and led the rest of the first half.
UVa led 12-4 with 10:00 left in the first half. At that point, Tech was 2 of 13 from the field (15.4%) and 0 of 8 from 3-point range.
Diakite had back-to-back baskets (a jumper and a 3-pointer) to extend the lead to 20-9 with 7:47 left in the half.
The score was still 20-9 with 5:30 in the half. That was reminiscent of the first meeting this season, when UVa led 21-9 with 4:03 left in the first half.
Tech coach Mike Young shook up his starting lineup, starting Isaiah Wilkins instead of the slumping Nolley and giving John Ojiako his first start in place of the shorter Horne.
Full story with quotes later under a new headline, as well as a column and sidebar.
