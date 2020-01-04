CHARLOTTESVILLE -- No. 19 Virginia beat Virginia Tech 65-39 in ACC men's basketball Saturday.
UVa improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while Tech fell to 10-4, 1-2.
It was the fewest points Tech has scored in the series since a 57-29 loss at UVa in January 1946.
It was the fewest points Tech has scored in any game since being held to 33 points in a February 1967 loss to East Carolina.
Tech shot 27.1 percent from the field and had 13 turnovers. Tech shot 16 percent from 3-point range (4 of 25).
Kihei Clark had 18 points and six assists for UVa, while Braxton Key had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Landers Nolley II had 18 points for Virginia Tech.
Tech, which entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.5), made four early turnovers and trailed 7-2 with 13:51 left in the first half. Tech was 1 of 7 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.
Virginia led 9-4 with 8:59 left in the first half. Tech was 2 of 12 from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range with six turnovers at that point.
UVa led 17-6 with 6:26 left in the half. Braxton Key of UVa had more points (nine) than the entire Tech team at that point.
UVa led 21-9 with 4:03 left in the half. Tech was 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from the field with seven turnovers at that point. Tech was 1 of 9 from 3-point range at that point.
UVa led 30-17 at the half. Landers Nolley had 15 of Tech's 17 points. He was 6 of 10 from the field. The rest of the team was 1 of 14 from the field.
Tyrece Radford, who scored Tech's first basket of the game, was 1 of 1 from the field in the half. But P.J.Horne was 0 of 6 from the field in the half, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Nahiem Alleyne, who was 1 of 10 from the field in last weekend's win over Maryland-Eastern Shore, was 0 of 5 from the field in the half.
Tech shot 29.2 percent from the field in the half. Tech was 2 of 12 from 3-point range (16.7 percent) in the half. Tec had eight turnovers in the half.
UVa shot 46.2 percent from the field in the half. Key had 11 points in the half. UVa outrebounded Tech 18-11 in the half.
Game story with quotes, sidebar and column later on the website under new headlines.
