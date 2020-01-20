Baylor jumped over Gonzaga to become the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.
Both teams went 2-0 last week and have just one loss on the year. But Baylor boasts wins over Villanova, Arizona, Butler, Texas Tech and Kansas.
The Bears (15-1) became the seventh team at No. 1 this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.
Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel, while Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points.
As was the case last week, UVa and Liberty are in the "others receiving votes" category of the poll.
Florida State rose four spots to No. 5. Louisville rose five spots to No. 6. Duke fell five spots to No. 8.
Iowa, Arizona, Rutgers and Houston cracked the Top 25.
Wichita State, Michigan, Ohio State and Creighton fell out of the Top 25.
Here is the poll:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398 -
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 -
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 -
25. Houston 14-4 151 -
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.