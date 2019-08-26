Francesco Badocchi, perhaps remembered most fondly for his piano playing ability, has dropped off the men’s basketball team at Virginia.
Badocchi, a 6-foot-7 forward from Milan in Italy, played in 11 games this past season as a redshirt freshman and scored a total of five points in 28 minutes.
In a prepared statement, Virginia announced that Badocchi would remain in school.
“It is unfortunate that Frankie’s basketball career at UVa has ended prematurely,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said.
“We appreciate Frankie’s contributions to our program and wish him the best in the future.”
It was Badocchi who played “One Shining Moment” at Scott Stadium on a keyboard as Virginia celebrated its NCAA men’s basketball championship.
Badocchi’s decision leaves the Cavaliers with 11 scholarship players, including Sam Hauser, a veteran swingman transfer from Marquette who is redshirting.
Virginia already has taken three commitments for its 2020-21 class and appeared to be at its scholarship limit prior to Badocchi’s decision.