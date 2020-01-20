The ACC Network will air a documentary on the Virginia baseball team that won the 2015 NCAA championship.
The hourlong “1186 To Omaha” will debut at 9 p.m. on Feb. 9. ESPN’s Karl Ravech is the narrator. UVa coach Brian O’Connor and former UVa stars Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle will be among those interviewed.
The show will detail how an injury-plagued UVa bounced back from its loss to Vanderbilt in the 2014 College World Series final and made the 1,186-mile trip back to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, the following year.
