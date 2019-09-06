ACCNN_04

The ACC Network is on Ch. 171 and HD Ch. 1171 on Cox cable.

 Courtesy ESPN

Cox cable added the ACC Network in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Cox had struck a deal to carry the ACC Network on Wednesday but did not air the new channel Wednesday nor Thursday.

But Cox has finally added it, in time for its customers in Roanoke and Roanoke County to watch tonight's William and Mary-UVa football game.

The ACC Network is on Cox Ch. 171 and HD Ch. 1171. Customers with the TV Essential tier and higher can watch it.

The ACC Network will air four football games Saturday — Ohio at Pitt; South Florida at Georgia Tech; Louisiana-Monroe and Florida State; and Miami at North Carolina.

The addition of the channel to the Cox lineup means Cox customers can also watch ACC Network Extra games on ESPN.com and the ESPN App, including Richmond's football game at Boston College on Saturday.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

